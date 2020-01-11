Dan + Shay Are Grateful They Were Both Married Before Attending Justin Bieber’s Wedding

When Dan + Shay performed “10,000 Hours” at Justin Bieber‘s wedding to Hailey Baldwin, both Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney were already happily married to their own wives, Abby and Hannah, respectively. The guys were not only grateful to attend the pop star’s lavish celebration, but were also relieved that they already had their own weddings before their wives saw Bieber and Baldwin’s over-the-top ceremony and reception.

“It’s a good thing also that we already had our weddings” Mooney told Kix Brooks on American Country Countdown (via Nash Country Daily). “I feel like it’s a really dangerous thing to take your fiancée or your girlfriend to a wedding before you’ve had your wedding ’cause then they get all of these ideas. The worst wedding you could possibly [go to] is when its Justin Bieber’s wedding [laughing].

“You don’t want to take ’em to that one,” he continued. “I felt bad for like all the single people there ’cause that was their expectation, like, ‘Oh, it’ll probably be this way,’ which, for the people that were there, it probably will be that way.”

Smyers was grateful he could attend Bieber and Baldwin’s wedding as a married man, and has no plans of planning another wedding of his own ever again.

“That was a fun wedding, man. It was a good time,” Smyers recalled. “We got to sing a couple of songs there, and a bunch of good people [were] there. It’s always fun to go to a wedding, especially when it’s not yours and you don’t have the stress of having to plan it . . . Once you’ve had your wedding, you’re like, ‘Thank, God, I only had to do this once,’ and you can go enjoy it on somebody else’s dime. It was a lot of fun.”

Dan + Shay previously opened up about the experience performing their collaboration with Bieber on his big day, admitting that the day also served as the song’s inaugural performance.

“It’s awesome to get to attend their wedding and it was a blast, it was a really good time. And that was like the first place we debuted the song,” Smyers told Entertainment Tonight. “We had never rehearsed it!”

Dan + Shay had been talking about doing a collaboration with Bieber for some time, but it wasn’t until “10,000 Hours” that they knew they had the perfect song.

“We’ve always wanted to do some collaboration with him and we wrote the song and thought it would be perfect and sent it over to him not knowing what would happen,” Mooney recounted. “He loved the song; he’s in a similar place in his life, just got married and so it was really cool to have that moment all together.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill