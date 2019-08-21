Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Expecting Baby No. 2

Dan + Shay‘s Shay Mooney is preparing to become a dad for the second time, with the singer and his wife Hannah expecting their second child together.

The couple announced the happy news on Wednesday, Aug. 21, with Shay sharing a series of photos of their son, Asher, sitting in front of a blue and pink heart drawn in sidewalk chalk. In the snaps, Asher puts his hand over the blue heart, with a video showing the 2-year-old happily exclaiming, “We’re having a baby boy!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Celebrating a number 1 with baby number 2!” Shay wrote. “Hannah and I have been dying to share the news. We thought for sure we’d be announcing a baby girl, but God has other plans for the Mooney’s. Found out today we’re having a BOY! Bout to be a new duo in town.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shay Mooney (@shaymooney) on Aug 21, 2019 at 11:01am PDT

The number one Shay was referring to was Dan + Shay’s single “All to Myself,” which is currently sitting atop Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. The song is their sixth No. 1 hit and comes from their third self-titled studio album.

Hannah also posted about her pregnancy on her own page, sharing the same photos and videos of Asher along with her own caption and a series of relatable mom hashtags.

“Celebrating a #1 song this week… with baby #2! We have cried and laughed all morning (I thought for sure it was a girl)!” she wrote. “We are over the moon and can’t wait to see this precious guy be the sweetest big brother, early next year! [We Already Had A Girl Name] [Back To The Drawing Board] [Asher Gets A Bestie] [Bribed With Chocolate To Get This Pic] [Please Lord Let Us Be Potty Trained By Then].”

Shay and Hannah tied the knot in October 2017, nine months after Asher was born.

“It has been a huge change and the best change,” he told PEOPLE after his son’s birth. “You love each other a ton and then you have a kid and you never realize how much you could love something. It strengthens your love for each other, but it also just opens up this entire other deeper world of love that you never knew you could have.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the CMT Music Awards in June, the musician added that Asher doesn’t quite know what his dad does for a living just yet.

“He has no idea what I do and what we do and this whole thing, and it’s really cool just to be his dad… One of these days, he’ll probably be like, ‘What do you do?’” he said.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz