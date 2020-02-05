The Cutest Photos of Jason Aldean’s Daughter Navy

Jason Aldean‘s youngest child, daughter Navy, turns on year old on Feb. 4, just days after her parents proudly shared videos of her walking on social media.

Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, share Navy and big brother Memphis, 2, and Jason is also dad to daughters Keeley and Kendyl from his previous marriage. Thanks to both Brittany and Jason, there’s a whole lot of adorable Navy content out there on the internet, and in honor of the toddler’s birthday, we’ve rounded some of it up right here.

Scroll through for some of the cutest snaps of baby Navy.

Beach baby

Over the summer, the Aldean family took a trip to the beach, a location Navy quickly acclimated to. “The last 2 to leave the beach!!!” Jason captioned this selfie. “Me and my homie. #sandfleas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Jun 10, 2019 at 12:59pm PDT

Laundry, anyone?

Brittany is right — this hamper is 10 times cuter with the addition of Navy. “If only doing a load of laundry came with a cutie like her, everyone would enjoy it,” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 14, 2019 at 6:29pm PDT

The cutest bear

“Mama’s baby bear,” Brittany captioned this snap of herself cuddling up to her daughter, who was dressed in a pink terry hood with tiny ears attached.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Nov 10, 2019 at 9:08am PST

Hanging with dad

In October, Jason posted this photo of himself sharing some hang time with Navy, who was dressed in a pastel pink Adidas sweatshirt and a pink headband. “Me and the lil gangsta!” he wrote. “#thuglife.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 26, 2019 at 1:25pm PDT

Just chilling

Clearly, Navy already has her Saturday morning routine down, as evidenced by this sweet snap shared by Brittany with the caption, “Happy Saturday!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 26, 2019 at 5:38am PDT

Memphis or Navy?

Brittany often jokes about how much her kids look like their dad, and these photos of Navy also proved how much they look like each other. “This is not a throwback of Memphis… it’s my baby girl ..Aka, my boy’s twin sis,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Nov 21, 2019 at 9:43am PST

Merry Christmas

For Navy’s first Christmas, her mom took her and Memphis to the mall to get their photo taken with Santa, though Navy wasn’t exactly happy to be there at first.

“Nailed it!” Jason joked alongside this photo of his kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Dec 19, 2019 at 12:11pm PST

Happy New Year

Brittany rang in 2020 with this snap of Navy showing off two of her tiny teeth, which she captioned, “HAPPY 2020.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jan 1, 2020 at 1:29pm PST

On the move!

Over the weekend, Brittany posted a video of her baby girl walking, taking a series of steps toward her dad on Jason’s tour bus. While clearly nervous, Navy made it to her destination before being scooped up into Jason’s arms.

“Ahhhhh!!!!” Brittany wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Feb 1, 2020 at 1:55pm PST

