Country Stars Remember 9/11

Tuesday marks the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, in which terrorists flew planes into the two towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., with 2,977 people ultimately losing their lives.

On Tuesday, several celebrities took to social media to express their thoughts, with many reminding their followers not to forget about the horrible event.

Maren Morris used Twitter to share a moment she experienced at the airport that morning.

“They just stopped everything at the airport and someone played Amazing Grace on bagpipes to honor the 9/11 victims,” she wrote. “That really hit home. #NeverForget.”

Morris’ husband, Ryan Hurd, also shared his thoughts on Twitter, writing, “Taking a moment to remember our country and those who lost their lives and all of their families and friends. #911Day God bless you all.”

Tim McGraw posted a photo of the New York City skyline, simply adding the hashtag #NeverForget.

Duo Brothers Osborne tweeted, “Hug a first responder today y’all.”

Jessie James Decker shared a photo on Instagram of the World Trade Center lit up at night.

“Never forget, remember and honor,” she wrote.

Trisha Yearwood also used Instagram to share a photo of a quote by Sandy Dahl, wife of Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl.

“If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate,” Sandy’s quote read.

Yearwood captioned the image, “Remember the fallen. Remember the brave. Remember to continue to spread love to change the course of the future.”

After the attacks, several artists released songs inspired by the tragedy, including Alan Jackson’s “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning),” Aaron Tippin’s “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly,” Darryl Worley’s “Have You Forgotton?” and Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” and “American Soldier.”

