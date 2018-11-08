Country Stars React to Thousand Oaks Shooting

On Wednesday night, Nov. 7, 12 people were killed after a gunman opened fire in a bar in Southern California that was hosting a college night, 11 bar patrons and one police deputy.

A total of 25 others were injured and the suspected gunman also died due to what is being presumed a suicide, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

In the wake of the tragedy, several country stars have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts, with many offering their condolences to the victims.

Morgan Wallen wrote, “It’s a cold, cold world sometimes I swear. Praying for Thousand Oaks, California this morning.”

“Waking up in NYC to the terrible news in California that 12 were killed in a country bar last night,” John Rich tweeted. “1 officer killed in the line of duty as he ran toward the shooter to save lives. Join me in asking the Holy Spirit to pull those families close this morning.”

Kelsea Ballerini shared on her Instagram Story that her “heart is broken.”

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families,” shared Margo Price.

Charlie Daniels honored, Ron Helus, the deputy who was shot and killed, writing that Helus “died in the act of protecting and serving, as so many of his brothers and sisters have before him.”

Radio personality Bobby Bones wrote, “So sad. Hate that people are living this . And hate that people are waking up to see this.”

