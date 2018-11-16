Country Stars React to Roy Clark’s Death

Several country artists are speaking out about the loss of Roy Clark, who passed away on Thursday, Nov. 15, due to complications from pneumonia.

“Roy Clark shaped my path,” Paisley wrote. “My Papaw introduced me to his music as a toddler. Every Saturday we’d watch Hee Haw. My first guitar book was a Roy Clark guitar method. I practiced his style, then practiced making his facial expressions. He was a hero. My story is not unique. How many guitar players started with a Roy Clark guitar method book? How many guitars were sold to people wanting to play because of him? How many lives were made better because of his wit and joy? I’m one of so many.”

“My first CMA memory is sitting on my living room floor watching Roy Clark tear it up,” recent Entertainer of the Year winner Keith Urban tweeted. “Sending my love and respect to him and his family for all he did.”

“When I think back on my career and the ones that helped shape me, Roy was there.

Randy Travis said in a statement. “As a young boy, I idolized him … as a fellow artist, I adored him. God Bless you and keep you by His side, Roy, til we meet again – I love you, Forever and Ever, Amen.”

“Roy Clark was an amazing musician and entertainer,” said recent Country Music Hall of Fame member, Ricky Skaggs. “He made pickin’ look fun to all of us young kids. I loved Roy Clark and he loved me. I’ll really miss him but he will not miss me where he’s at. There’s no missing in Heaven.”

“Just got word that Roy Clark has passed,” Charlie Daniels said. “I’ve known him for 60 years and he was a fine musician and entertainer. Rest in Peace buddy, you will be remembered.”

“Roy Clark was one of the greats in the music industry, was also a great friend and we had a lot in common,” said Mickey Gilley. “We both love music and both loved aviation. I will miss my friend!”

“Roy’s pickin’ and grinnin’ forever changed the landscape of musicianship in country music and beyond,” John Anderson said. “His playing made us practice our guitars more, all while realizing we were just trying to keep up.”

“Woke today to the sad news of Roy Clark’s passing,” Collin Raye said. “Yet another country music legend, from that great generation, is gone. Roy was a phenomenal musician, brilliant entertainer, and more importantly, a sweet, kind, world-class gentleman. I always enjoyed the time I had the honor of spending with him. We will miss you, Roy.”

“I had the pleasure of meeting Roy several times,” Aaron Tippin noted. “We always ended up talking about airplanes. He was an aviator also, and loved it like I do. What a great talent and special man he was. He’ll be missed.”

“Roy Clark… great entertainer, great friend of my father,” Pam Tillis said, speaking of her father, Mel Tillis. “That’s the kind of country awesomeness I grew up with. Rest in Peace.”

“I have fond memories of my friend Roy,” Jerry Lee Lewis said. “We shared laughter when I did guest spots on Hee Haw. I will miss him. God Bless his family and may he rest in peace.”

Clark was 85 years old at the time of his death. He was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry. Clark is survived by his wife and four children. Funeral services are pending.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Anna Webber