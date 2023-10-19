'30 Rock' Star Engaged, Reveals Tearful Photos From Proposal

Katrina Bowden is officially off the market. The 30 Rock actress took to her Instagram to share the happy and emotional news that she and her boyfriend, Adam Taylor, "are no longer dating" and are now engaged. In a sweet photo, the two were standing near the water on some rocks, with Taylor down on one knee. Bowden was merely covering her face, clearly surprised. She then showed off her gorgeous ring in the second photo.

A source tells People the couple have been dating for "a couple of years." They made things Instagram official in October 2021 after Taylor shared a photo of the two of them. Bowden also shared one just a month later. The pair have not been keeping their relationship a secret since then. They have frequently shared sweet posts about one another, whether for birthdays or other special occasions. This will just be another adventure for them to take together, and it's clear they are both ready for the ride.

This will mark Bowden's second marriage. The 35-year-old actress got married to singer Ben Jorgensen in May 2013. They filed for divorce in December 2020. She then met Taylor while vacationing in Hawaii, where the 42-year-old bassist was born and raised. "Adam's really lovely," the source tells the outlet. "He lets Katrina fully be herself. They equally support each other's careers, and it's just a very happy, healthy relationship. Those of us who are close to them couldn't be happier for her."

Katrina Bowden is best known as Cerie, the laid-back assistant to Tina Fey's Liz Lemon, on all seven seasons of the NBC sitcom 30 Rock. She also portrayed Flo Fulton on the long-running soap The Bold and the Beautiful from 2019 to 2021. Bowden has appeared in other films such as Piranha 3DD, American Reunion, Scary Movie 5, and The Divorce Party. She's set to appear in the upcoming comedy Old Dads, starring Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, and Bokeem Woodbine, which comes out Oct. 20. Bowden reprised her Bold and the Beautiful role in a 2021 episode of The Young and the Restless. She can also be seen in Law & Order: SVU, Psych, Ugly Betty, New Girl, and the Hallmark movies Love on the Slopes and The Most Colorful Time of the Year.

The actress and her fiancé seem as ready as ever to start this new chapter in their lives. More adventures are going to be on the way for them. Considering how surprised Bowden looked when Adam Taylor popped the question, it's likely more surprises are going to happen between them. Congratulations to the happy couple!