Chris Lane Touches on Plans for Children With Wife Lauren Bunshell Amid Quarantine (Exclusive)

While the lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic has seemingly been a make-or-break moment for some families, businesses and couples across the U.S., country music artist Chris Lane says he and wife — former Bachelor star — Lauren Bunshell are staying positive and enjoying every second together. Lane and Bushnell are still considered newlyweds having only said "I do" back in October 2019. But naturally, fans want to know if the couple is planning on starting a family anytime soon — something Lane tells PopCulture.com exclusively will happen when the time is right.

"Having a family is something that Lauren and I definitely see for our future," he told PopCulture. "Watching how she parents Cooper [our family dog], I know she'll make a great mom. It'll happen for us when the time is right." The 35-year-old went on to add how they've been doing while in quarantine since the lockdown this past March, giving them a lot more time than usual to be together.

"This is our first year of marriage, and we've been loving all of the extra time together," Lane confessed. "We recently moved into a new home and have been spending lots of time organizing, landscaping — Lauren has actually started gardening — and grilling." Like most families across the United States and the world, the young couple is finding ways to stay active and busy to avoid going stir crazy. "Part of our daily ritual has been going on long walks around our neighborhood at least once, not twice a day with Cooper."

Like most musicians, Lane was forced to put his work on hold come mid-March. This brought shows, concerts and gatherings to a screeching halt — something no one ever expected. However, that hasn't stopped him from working on new music he says. "I've also had more time to focus on my music and songwriting," further detailing how he's excited for fans to hear his new stuff.

While Lane and Bushnell have been finding things to do around their living space to keep entertained, the third family member, Cooper, has also been grabbing their attention. Because Cooper is adopted, the sweet pair are avid about raising awareness for shelter animals — something they feel strongly about. To honor that enthusiasm and mission, the country singer recently teamed up with Merrick for their "BBQ 4 Good" campaign as they encourage animal lovers to order their Slow-Cooked BBQ recipes for dogs to help raise money for North Shore Animal League of America through July 4.

"Shelters really need our support now more than ever," he said. "My wife Lauren and I adopted our dog Cooper — who we just can't imagine our lives without — and have a soft spot in our hearts for all shelter dogs. We know there are so many amazing shelter pets looking for homes. We encourage people to check out their local shelter and learn about the ways they can help."

As far as getting back on the road, Lane says he's "taking it day-by-day" and will continue to work on new music "so when it's time to hit the road again, we'll be ready!" Until then, he plans on spending July 4th with his family keeping it "low key."

