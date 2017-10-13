Country Singing Grandma Goes Viral With Her Patsy Cline Remake

The video of a 90-year-old grandmother singing Patsy Cline’s classic “I Fall to Pieces” has gone viral. Since it was posted to YouTube on Oct. 2, the video has garnered more than 6.3 million views on Facebook.

In the video, originally posted by her granddaughter Tifany Richardson, Vera sings and plays guitar. At the beginning, she asks her audience if they know the song, but warns them that she’s made changes.

“I rewrote the song and I dedicated it seniors, and it’s ‘We Fall to Pieces,’” she says. “And if any of you young people think it’s not true, I have news for you.”

“We fall to pieces, just when it’s time to have fun,” Vera begins, with laughter from her audience. “We fall to pieces, from all the work that we’ve done.”

The rest of her take of the song is filled with hilarious lines. “We go out and buy a brand-new RV, just so that we can see this country. And we scrimp and we save for the golden years. Now they’re here, and we fall to pieces,” she sings.

In another verse, Vera sings, “Now, we’re gonna pick up the pieces and add hearing aids, bifocals and plates. Oh yeah, we’ve added 14 inches in the waist.”

The original song “I Fall to Pieces” was released in early 1961 and featured on Cline’s Showcase album.