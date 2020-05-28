Country Singer Stephanie Quayle Opens up About Struggles Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Exclusive)

✖

It's been a rough year for many since the coronavirus pandemic swept its way around the world at the start of 2020, eventually hitting the U.S. in mid-March. Country music artist, Stephanie Quayle, like many other performers, have had to shift and re-arrange their schedules once a lockdown and a new way of life was in place. However, a lingering question on everyone's minds is how will we all get back to the way things were, and how long will it take?

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, Quayle admits she not only misses her band and is struggling with not being able to hug people, but despite the craziness, she's ready to create a new way for artists like herself to jump back in and give the fans a feeling of normalcy. "I miss my band, you know? I've been checking in on them regularly to make sure that they're good because it just went from like, we were booked for shows up until December, and it just got stopped in its tracks. So for me, It's like how do I make sure everyone's okay?" Quayle said.

The "Whatcha Drinkin 'Bout" singer also described how this time we're living in as "weird," which most would agree over. However, as someone who was traveling six days out of every week and having a schedule booked solid through the end of December, she's determined to keep busy and create opportunities for herself and others despite the canceled calendar bookings. "I'm a noodler; I'm not good at just sitting still and being like, 'Well, we'll just wait and see!' I'm like, 'No, no, no,' let's create opportunity and see how we can be just really nimble with this. It's time."

The Montana native is currently residing in North Carolina on her family's working farm that holds more than just animals — it's a fully functioning getaway spot for visitors built with a market place, cabins, and much more. Quayle is not only keeping busy by hosting micro-weddings but to give her fans a little laugh every day; she's now hosting a daily show. "I created a little daily broadcast from inside my barn called Hey Y'all with all my miniature animals," she explained. "I started it just to stay connected, like, how can we connect to the fans and then with my minis, with them all being babies, it's like man, how can we share these little baby creatures who are ridiculous and out of their minds! Will that bring some light-hearted moments? I think laughter is such great medicine." Fans can watch her show daily on Facebook Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

Since concerts and large gatherings, as we know it, have been canceled for the rest of the summer, Quayle is currently thinking of ideas on how to use her farm space as a place for artists and fans to enjoy music. While nothing is set in stone at the moment, innovation and creation are flowing through her mind. One particular thing she is working on is new music and could release some by the end of summer. Needless to say, Quayle is keeping busy with manual labor work on her farm and continuing to keep a positive attitude in such a questionable time, while also brigning a little joy to hearts of her fans in the meantime. For more on Quayle, visit her website here.