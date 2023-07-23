Toby Keith Took Stage Amid Cancer Worries for Celebratory Performance

Toby Keith caused some fans to be concerned for his health recently after posting a new shot on social media. A photo of Keith amid his battle with cancer seemingly showed a gaunt Keith suffering a bit due to the disease and his treatments. But things might not be as they seem to those looking at a photo online.

According to Taste of Country, Keith took the stage on Thursday to celebrate Oklahoma University's softball team winning the National Championship. The singer even shared the performance and some celebratory words on social media. The song was fitting.

Sooner celebration.

Unapologetic

and @tobykeith remains one of the best humans ever ❤️ @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/vXSbynIR2Y — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) June 9, 2023

"Three in a row for Natty Patty. How do you like Sooner Nation now?" Keith wrote, referencing his hit "How Do You Like Me Now?" and the performance. According to Taste of Country, Keith is a lifelong Oklahoma fan and he wasn't about to miss the celebration.

The performance should also put to rest some of the fears surrounding his health. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer back in 2022 but had noted he was on the road to being 100 percent. While the 61-year-old has kept his health details tight to his chest, some fans were concerned after he decided to share the cancer diagnosis.

His first public appearance came back in November to accept the BMI Icon Award in Nashville, looking thin at the time but giving no vibe that he wasn't doing well. As Taste of Country notes, Keith has stressed that he will just need time to "breathe, recover and relax."

There is no indication when Keith will return to the road, or if he will return to the road despite his positive healing. Here's hoping things continue on that trend for the country favorite.