Country Singer Justin Carter’s Cause of Death Officially Revealed

Country singer Justin Carter‘s official cause of death has been ruled an accident. According to an autopsy report filed by the Montgomery County Forensic Services Department in Texas and obtained by E! News, Carter passed away in late March from a gunshot wound of the head. He was 35.

The autopsy was performed in March 18, just two days after the 35-year-old was found face down on the living room floor of his Texas residence on March 16. At the time that news of his death broke, it had been reported that Carter died after an accidental shooting from a gun that was being used as a prop for a music video shoot.

Shortly after news of his death broke, his mother, Cindy McClellan, confirmed to Fox News that her son had been filming a music video in Houston, Texas when a gun in his pocket “went off and caught my son in the corner of his eye.”

“He was a wonderful artist,” McClellan added. “He was the voice, he was the total package and we’re trying to keep his legend [alive].”

Carter’s passing was first announced by a posting to his fans on his social media pages.

“Justin Is No Longer With Us, He Has Passed Away. He Will Be Missed By Us All, He Was Always Full Of Joy, Laughter, And Loved On So Many People In His Life,” the message posted on his Facebook said. “Justin Appreciated All His Fans And Their Support. Justin Loved All Of You. Thank You All For Your Support! We Will Have More Details Releasing Soon On How You Can Help Donate & Help His Family With Burial And Everything! Rest In Heaven My Brother!”

Within hours, social media was flooded with messages from those paying tribute to Carter, including his friend and musician BJ Zamar.

“I pray that you are in a better place now and I pray for the strength of your family. I’ll NEVER forget Our Moment we had ups and downs in this crazy journey through making our dreams reality and The moments filled with Laughter,” Zamar wrote. “I just hate the fact we made Timeless music together and now your not here to receive love back with me from those who will adore and appreciate it.”

The country crooner’s death came just after he had singed his deal with Triple Threat Management. At the time, it was reported that the company plans on releasing the rest of the singer’s music with the proceeds going to his family.

Carter left behind two young daughters, Dixie and Kaylee.