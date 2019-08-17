Country Singer Drake White Hospitalized After Near Collapse on Stage

Drake White ended up in the hospital after nearly collapsing during a performance. The country singer was hospitalized Friday after the incident happened 15 minutes into his set at Elmwood Park’s amphitheater in Roanoke, Virginia.

After he stumbled on stage, the “Making’ Me Look Good Again” singer was caught by one of the musicians in his band before he was taken to a local hospital, according to PEOPLE. After the incident, White took to Twitter to thank fans for their support as he undergoes treatment.

“Hey friends- sorry we had to cut it short tonight. I’m getting checked out by some of Roanoke’s finest docs and will keep you posted,” he tweeted. “Thanks for your prayers and continued support. Love ya!”

Th singer is currently on tour and was the opening act for American Idol alum and fellow country star Scotty McCreery. White has dates scheduled across the United States in South Carolina, Kansas, Texas, California, Massachusetts and Kentucky before he is expected to travel to Australia for five other scheduled performances.

White is also scheduled to return to the U.S. in October to finish the last leg of the tour, which is due to close on Nov. 16 in Nebraska. He did not give updates about whether any of the scheduled dates would be rescheduled after the incident.

The singer first rose to prominence with his band, The Big Fire, which served as an opening act for many acts including Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band.

The singer recently spoke with PopCulture.com about releasing new music, including more live music.

“It worked out so well, [we will] continue push them toward streaming outlets, but we’re working on a studio album right now,” White revealed in April. “I’m just riding everyday with this great circle of friends that I have in Nashville and we’re getting ready and getting locked and loaded to put the next chapter out. 2018 was such a transitional year in a good way and I feel like it’s unique that it’s spring now because pruning and sifting produces this, in plant life, produces this abundant growth and I just can’t wait. I can’t wait.”

“I believe that everyday when I wake up that we’re on the cusp of something, whether it be a video going viral or a song going to radio or just me and Alex finding a great recipe and having a good time on a back porch,” White said at the time. “Being in the moment, sticking there and just being okay with where you’re at is a beautiful piece and that’s what I’m working towards everyday.”