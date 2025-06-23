Country Music Star Tearfully Reveals Mom’s Death During Moving Concert Tribute

Country music star Billy Strings is mourning the loss of his mother.



The Grammy-winning bluegrass performer, 32, shared the heartbreaking news with fans during his Friday concert in Lexington, Kentucky that his mother Debra Apostol died just hours after his hometown performance at Lansing, Michigan’s Charlotte Bluegrass Festival the previous night.



“After our set we drove through the night and I finally fell asleep when we got parked here in Lexington, probably about 5:40 this morning or so. I might have got three hours of sleep and I was in a deep sleep,” Strings told the audience. “My wife woke me up this morning and told me that my beautiful mother, Debra Apostal, passed away in her sleep.”

An emotional Strings continued, “I just put my shoes on and started walking. I walked until I saw this little country church and it was like a beacon, and I went there and knocked on the door and this kind lady let me in and she stayed with me and prayed with me for a while.”



Despite the tremendous loss, Strings explained that he decided to go on with the Friday evening show, as it’s what his mother would have wanted.



“It was my decision to carry on with tonight’s show because that’s what my mom would have wanted me to do,” he said. “She really loved this group of people. She loved you all so much and for the last couple of years were some of her happiest because of a lot of you folks right here. You all became some of our best friends, and I really want to thank you for that. The reason I decided not to go home and be with my family right now is because I already am.”



Strings then asked the crowd, “Please, instead of a moment of silence, can you please make as much noise right now for my mom,” before welcoming his band onto the stage and opening the show with a rendition of “I’ve Just Seen the Rock of Ages.”



Fans sent their support on Strings’ recent Instagram post, one person writing, “Much love to @billystrings and his family and friends and anyone having a hard time. RIP to your mom brother. She’s so damn proud of you man!!” Somebody else said, “We love you Billy. Keeping you and your family in my prayers.”



According to local paper the Lansing State Journal, during his Thursday performance in Lansing, Strings was joined onstage by his stepfather, fellow bluegrass musician Terry Barber. During the show, Strings recalled his parents bringing him to his first bluegrass festival in Charlotte in 1997. His mother did not attend the Thursday show.



The singer, who released his debut album Turmoil & Tinfoil in 2017, is next set to perform at Melbourne, Australia’s Margaret Court Arena on Tuesday, July 15, with additional dates throughout Australia and New Zealand before Strings returns stateside in August.