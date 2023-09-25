Country Legend Marty Stuart Mourns Death of Sister

Country singer-songwriter Marty Stuart is mourning the loss of his sister, Jennifer Stuart. The Grammy-winning musician announced on social media on Sunday, Sept. 17 that his sister passed away hours earlier, Stuart penning an emotional tribute to Jennifer alongside two photos of himself and his siter, including a throwback photo from their childhood.

"It is with great sadness to say that my sister Jennifer passed away this morning," he wrote. "'Sis' had so many friends who loved her from all over the country. She never met a stranger. Our family welcomes your love and prayers at this time. In honor of Jennifer, do something nice for someone today."

The country and bluegrass legend did not reveal his sister's cause of death. In a later update, he shared that a public service for his sister, who often appeared alongside him at his shows and events, would be held on Sept. 22 in Philadelphia, Mississippi, where they grew up.

As Stuart mourned his sister's death, many of his fellow musicians were quick to send their condolences. Brandy Clark commented, "so sorry to hear this Marty. I met her at your Anniversary Opry show. Such a kind soul." Mark Wills wrote, "my condolences for you & your families loss. Our prayers are being sent your way," with Jake Owen adding, "sorry for your loss.. spreading some love for Jennifer today." Margo Price said she was sending Stuart "love," as Mandy Barnett wrote, "I'm am so very very sorry to hear, Marty. I knew Jennifer before I knew you. Sending you, Connie and your mama a lot of love and prayers." Chris Stapleton's wife Morgane also shared her support, writing, "sending you all our love."

Stuart is a five-time Grammy winner, Country Music Hall of Famer, and Grand Ole Opry member. He start in the bluegrass and country music world began when he was just 12, and throughout his teenage years, he toured with bluegrass legend Lester Flatt in the '70s, followed by six years as a member of Johnny Cash's band in the '80s. He released his self-titled debut album in 1985. Stuart is currently on tour, with his next scheduled performance at the Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek, Wisconsin on Sept. 28. His current tour is set to conclude with a Feb. 2 show at Lexington, Kentucky's Lyric Theatre.