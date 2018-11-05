Cole Swindell to Perform ‘Love You Too Late’ on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Cole Swindell will perform “Love You Too Late,” the opening track on his recent All of Me album, on the episode of Dancing With the Stars airing on Monday night, Nov. 5. The song, which Swindell wrote with Michael Carter and Brandon Kinney, is a rocking song that tackles a serious subject.

“[It] is probably the most up tempo song on the album, maybe the most up-tempo song I’ve ever recorded,” Swindell explained, via ABC News Radio. “This thing sounds like it’s an ’80s rock [song], just screaming tempo. It’s rocking. But also lyrics are important to me and this song is well written, I feel like.”

Swindell doesn’t say whether “Love You Too Late,” which says, “She’s out there rolling down some old interstate / Wide open, wide open, couldn’t make her stay / Probably cranking up some new freedom song / Wide open, wide open, won’t pick up the phone / While I’m dying here tonight / Staring goodbye in the face / Saying I love you too late,” is about a personal experience, but he does explain the inspiration behind the song.

“It’s talking about a relationship that sometimes you gotta say those words that you’re scared to say and every now and then when you realize that, it’s too late,” he said. “That’s what this song’s about is knowing that you loved her and knowing that you’re sitting there telling her and she’s not even there. You’re just saying it out loud. You know you’re telling her you love her too late.”

“That’s what this song’s about,” he continued, “her out there on the highway, running wide open, forgetting about you, not picking up your phone calls. That’s a rough feeling knowing that you say I love you too late.”

Swindell will be joined by Chris Janson, Carly Pearce, Lauren Alaina and LANCO for the country-themed night of Dancing With the Stars, which included the assistance of DWTS competitor Bobby Bones.

“Next week’s country week, so I’ve basically kind of been a consultant,” Bones previously revealed on his own Bobby Bones Show on iHeartRadio. “They’re like, ‘Who do we bring in?’ I said, ‘LANCO,’ so they’re coming in. I’m bringing in Chris Janson to play for me. He’s not going to play one of his songs, because we have to do what’s called a Viennese Waltz. He doesn’t have a Viennese Waltz in his library, so Chris Janson’s gonna play ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love,’ from Elvis.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Download “Love You Too Late” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond