CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE's Collaboration Was One to Remember

Carrie Underwood was one of numerous performers during the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night, taking the stage with rock band NEEDTOBREATHE to perform their recently-released collaboration, "I Wanna Remember." The song is the second collaboration between Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehard, who recently joined the country star on her gospel album, My Savior.

"'I Wanna Remember' is a nostalgic track and takes you back to the moments you never want to forget. We all came from small towns, and those roots have cemented into the fabric of the band and our music," NEEDTOBREATHE previously said in a statement. "Bear worked with Carrie on some of her recent projects, and we felt like her small-town roots and humble beginnings were the perfect addition to this song. As soon as we got into the studio, we felt a connection with her as if she was a long-time member of the band. Having someone with her talent and spirit sing on the song is an absolute honor for us."

Cannot (and probably will never) get over how incredible @carrieunderwood and @NEEDTOBREATHE's performance of "I Wanna Remember" was. pic.twitter.com/dZEwsq6EUQ — CMT (@CMT) June 10, 2021

Underwood shared, "I have been a huge fan of NEEDTOBREATHE forever and I was so honored when the stars aligned and Bear agreed to lend his incredible vocals to a song on my recent gospel album. Needless to say, I was thrilled when he and the band invited me to be a part of their new project. I love the song and have had the best time getting to know and sing with these amazingly talented guys."

"I Wanna Remember" will appear on NEEDTOBREATHE's upcoming album, Into the Mystery, which will arrive on July 30. Scroll through to see what fans are saying about the performance.