Kelly Clarkson’s New Look Stuns at CMT Awards

Kelly Clarkson stunned fans during Wednesday’s CMT Awards red carpet.

The singer rocked a tight black floor-length gown that highlighted her curves, along with fierce shoulder pads and big diamond, hanging earrings.

Fans of Clarkson were quick to praise the singer for her look.

I’m excited to see @kelly_clarkson on the #CMTAwards Kill it girl!!! — Hillary Adcock (@tenbrookdesign) June 7, 2018

The Voice coach has been drawing attention for her slimmed-down figure in recent weeks.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Clarkson got candid about her figure, offering a tongue-in-cheek response when asked about her fitness and fashion.

“I have to shout out my whole glam squad,” Clarkson replied. “I literally hired Harry Potter and SPANX, it’s all like a sausage.”

The “Love So Soft” singer stunned in a similar look by Christian Siriano at 2018 Billboard Music Awards, which she served as host.

The American Idol winner began the show with a moving tribute to the victims of gun violence, urging action rather than silence.

“They wanted me to say that, obviously, we want to pray for all the victims, we want to pray for all their families. But they also wanted me to do a moment of silence, and I’m so sick of moments of silence. It’s not working, obviously,” Clarkson told the crowd. “Why don’t we do a moment of change? Why don’t we change what’s happening? Because it’s horrible.”

Clarkson recently scored her first victory on The Voice during her first season as a coach, with 15-year-old Brynn Cartel taking the prize.

The singer congratulated Cartelli with a post on social media following the show, sharing a photo of the two posing together on stage.

Clarkson is set to perform during the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, singing her cover of the classic rock song “American Woman.” The rendition will be the theme of the Upcoming Paramount Network series of the same timely debuting Thursday.

The show is inspired by the upbringing of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and follows Bonnie (Alicia Silverstone), an unconventional mother struggling to raise her two daughters after leaving her husband with the help of her two best friends, Kathleen (Mena Suvari) and Diana (Jennifer Bartels) in 1970s Los Angeles.

American Woman premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.