CMT Announces Major Concert Specials

CMT announced its slate of summer specials, promising as many country music concert specials as fans can handle. The fun starts on the July 4th weekend, with a live broadcast of the Independence Day festivities in Nashville, headlined by Old Dominion this year. The fan-favorite series CMT Campfire Sessions also returns with more performances from Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Brandy Clark, and more.

The CMT summer programming starts with the CMT Hot 20 Countdown "Holiday Salute to the Troops" special at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, July 2. Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, and RaeLynn will perform for the men and women of the U.S. Navy at the Patriotic Festival in Norfolk, Virginia. Cody Alan and Ashley ShahAhmadi serve as hosts. The special will air again on Sunday, July 3 at 9 a.m. ET.

Alan returns to host CMT Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th, which starts on Monday, July 4 at 10 p.m. ET. The 90-minute special features a performance from Old Dominion, with commercial-free coverage of Nashville's fireworks display accompanied by the Nashville Symphony.

CMT Campfire Sessions Season 2 premieres on July 15 at 10 p.m. ET with Aldean. The new season includes seven episodes with an all-star lineup of performers who strip down their biggest hits and share the stories behind their songs. The season also features Clark, Clay Walker & Tracy Lawrence, Old Dominion, Brett Eldredge, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Jon Pardi. Little Big Town's performance from the 2022 CMT Music Awards week is the Sept. 2 episode. The Sept. 9 season finale is a one-hour special featuring artists performing country covers.

CMT Summer Camp is returning with a special Little Big Town performance on Friday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET. The concert was filmed at the Sandy Creek Barn Amphitheater at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia. Little Big Town's setlist will include a mix of their new songs and greatest hits. There are also fireworks involved!

Little Big Town released their latest album, Nightfall, in 2020. The group's latest single is "Hell Yeah," which they released a music video for last week. The group is now touring Europe but will return to the U.S. in July. They will perform at Country Jam USA Wisconsin on July 22. The group won CMT Artist of the Year in 2015 and has three CMT Music Awards. They are expected to join one of Wynonna Judd's upcoming tour dates to honor her late mother, Naomi Judd.