CMA Fest: Carrie Underwood Brings out Joan Jett for Surprise Duets

Carrie Underwood had quite the surprise for her fans during her performance at CMA Fest on Friday night. The country superstar and American Idol alum welcomed rock legend Joan Jett to the stage for a performance.

The duo duetted on a medley of some of Jett’s classics, including “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” “Bad Reputation” and “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”

Fan at Nissan Stadium performance loved the surprise cameo and quickly spread their elation on social media.

Hi @joanjett is at cma fest and I bout fell outta my seat. Bye. — sam (@srl423) June 8, 2019

Joan Jett is melting all the CMA Fest faces right now with Carrie Underwood, and in never been more in love with her then RIGHT NOW!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Steifon Passmore (@Steifon) June 8, 2019

It’s not the first time the two have shared a connection in the past few years. “I Hate Myself for Loving You” was reworked and featured as the opening theme to NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage, with Pink, Faith Hill, and Underwood all taking turns singing the tune. It has since been replaced by an original tune sung by Underwood, but it isn’t a surprise that the singer would invite the former Runaway to rock Nashville at CMA Fest.

The new theme is based on Underwood’s hit song with Miranda Lambert, “Somethin’ Bad,” and carries the title, “Oh, Sunday.”

“It has such a great stomp-clap, a ‘We Will Rock You’ kind of feel to it,” Underwood said about the new tune according to the LA Times. “This is such a high energy song.”

High energy is also something Jett is known for, lending her talents to many of today’s top female entertainers across different realms. Most recently, Jett performed her song “Bad Reputation” as the entrance theme for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35. It’s a song that has followed the fighter since her days in UFC.

“The song was perfect,” Rousey explained to the Wall Street Journal. “If you’re constantly stressing over trying to get everyone to like you, you’re giving them the power to control your well being. For me it’s better to embrace the role of the heel and chase after being disliked. It’s an element of control and leaves room for error.”

She’s also made a few cameo appearances on stage with other artists. Jett joined the reunited Bikini Kill on stage in Brooklyn earlier in the week for a performance of the band’s song “Rebel Girl.” Jett had previously collaborated with the group on the song back in 1998, so it is fitting she would pop out during their reunion tour.

And while it seems like Jett would definitely gel with the band given their similar backgrounds, her appearance with Underwood shows that you don’t have to be known as a rocker to rock out with the leader of the Blackhearts.