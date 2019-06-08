CMA Fest: Carrie Underwood Is All Smiles Alongside Mother Carole in New Backstage Photo

Before Carrie Underwood takes the stage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville during the CMA Fest, the “Love Wins” singer shared a fun backstage photo with her mother Carole.

Underwood shared a photo with her mother on Instagram and Twitter, adding in the caption, “So happy to have Mama Underwood here for CMA Fest week!” She also included the hashtags “Moms Are Awesome” and “Stay The Path.”

Carole also appeared in another fun video Underwood shared. Her mother was playing around with filters and Underwood could not resist sharing. She also shared many of her mom’s filtered selfie videos in her Instagram Story.

Carole occasionally makes guest appearances on Underwood’s Instagram page. Last month, she shared a selfie with Carole to mark Mother’s Day.

View this post on Instagram Mom…..being Mom… 🤪 A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 7, 2019 at 3:16pm PDT

“Happy Mother’s Day to my sweet mama and to all the mamas out there! I watched my own mother juggle it all…being a mom, wife, teacher, role model… Moms are amazing and I’m thanking God for mine this morning,” Underwood wrote.

Carole and Underwood’s father, Steve Underwood, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year. The couple are also parents to daughters Shanna and Stephanie. The Underwood sisters were raised on their parent’s farm in Checotah, Oklahoma.

Last year, Carole opened up about the experience of being a parent while watching your child on American Idol. Underwood shot to fame after winning Idol Season 4 in 2005 and has since joined Kelly Clarkson as the two most successful Idol winners.

Underwood auditioned for Idol while she was still working on her Mass Communications degree at Northeastern State University.

“I think she had one more semester to go and she said, ‘Mama they are having American Idol tryouts in St. Louis, and that’s the closest place, and it’s this weekend,’” Carole recalled in an interview with KTUL.

Carole said the worst days during Underwood’s season were Tuesdays and Wednesdays, when FOX aired new episodes of Idol.

“I learned to dread Tuesdays and hate Wednesdays because Tuesdays were the performance nights and Wednesdays were the vote off nights,” she said.

Underwood was only sent home after the last episode of the season because she won, changing her life forever.

“It was amazing the night that [Carrie] won, absolutely amazing, and then it was kind of like ‘Now what?’ Now what do we do? But it was a well-oiled machine by that time,” Carole recalled. “They had everything laid in place to say this is what you gotta do next and this is what you gotta do next.”

Underwood is now a mother herself, sharing sons Jacob, 5 months, and Isaiah, 4, with husband Mike Fisher.

The “Cry Pretty” singer is the final performer of the night at Nissan Stadium Friday. Jo Dee Messina, Little Big Town, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett and Dan + Shay are all performing before Underwood.

Photo credit: Twitter/Carrie Underwood