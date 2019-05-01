CMA Fest Announces Over 100 Free Performances on Daytime Stages

The lineup for this year’s CMA Fest is almost complete, with the Country Music Association announcing an additional number of performances that will take place on three more stages throughout the course of the festival, which runs from June 6-9.

More than 110 artists were announced as additions to the event this week, with the performances set to take place on three different stages during the day in downtown Nashville. The Chevy Breakout Stage will be anchored by artists including Tenille Townes, Muscadine Bloodline, Clare Dunn and HARDY, with the Maui Jim Broadway Stage and the Nashville Acoustic Corner Stage giving up-and-coming artists a chance to show their stuff.

In addition to the smaller stages, Billy Currington was added to the lineup for the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 6, Randy Houser will perform at Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater on June 6 and Pam Tillis will hit the Budweiser Forever Country Stage on June 9.

See the newly announced free stage lineups below:

Chevy Breakout Stage at Walk of Fame Park

Carlton Anderson, Tenille Arts, Kassi Ashton, Drew Baldridge, Chris Bandi, Kelleigh Bannen, Bailey Bryan, Austin Burke, Dillon Carmichael, Adam Craig, Travis Denning, Cale Dodds, Adam Doleac, Clare Dunn, Brooke Eden, Filmore, HARDY, Jillian Jacqueline, James Barker Band, Austin Jenckes, Brett Kissel, Love and Theft, Tegan Marie, Steve Moakler, Muscadine Bloodline, Brandon Ratcliff, Brandon Ray, Teddy Robb, Noah Schnacky, Dylan Schneider, Seaforth, Smithfield, Matt Stell, Sweet Tea Trio, Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack, Waterloo Revival, The Wild Feathers and Carter Winter.

The Maui Jim Broadway Stage at Bridgestone Plaza

Colin Elmore, House Whiskey, Josh Phillips, Dan Smalley, The Adelaides, Jay Allen, Roan Ash, Gabby Barrett, Stephen Carey, Troy Cartwright, Crowder, Kyle Daniel, Jaida Dreyer, Ross Ellis, Everette, Fairground Saints, Ray Fulcher, Noah Guthrie, Adam Hambrick, Levi Hummon, Hunter Brothers, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Lauren Jenkins, Willie Jones, King Calaway, The Last Bandoleros, Leaving Austin, Baylee Littrell, Hayley Orrantia, Drew Parker, Stephanie Quayle, Faren Rachels, Elvie Shane, Kalie Shorr, The Sisterhood Band, The Swon Brothers and Lainey Wilson.

The Nashville Acoustic Corner Stage inside the NCVC Visitor Center at Bridgestone Arena

Haley Mae Campbell, Seth Cook, Cross Atlantic, Jobe Fortner, Makayla Lynn, Jill Martin, David Ray, Maggie Renfroe, Joe Robinson and Anna Rose. Friday’s performances are presented by SESAC and feature Blanco Brown, Nora Collins, Spencer Crandall, Erin Enderlin, Aaron Goodvin, Kelly McGrath, Tom O’Connor, Jake Rose, Scott Stevens and Jenny Tolman. Saturday and Sunday’s lineups includes Beoga, Jordan Brooker, Brown & Gray, Shy Carter, Robert Counts, Crawford & Power, Hannah Dasher, Larry Fleet, Kylie Frey, Tony Jackson, Angie Keilhauer, Cory Marks, Jaden Michaels, Emily Ann Roberts, Shane Runion, SixForty1, Tiera, Tyler Reese Tritt, Anna Vaus and The Wandering Hearts.

In addition, fans can gain free admission to the Chevy Riverfront Stage while the shows at Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater and Nissan Stadium are ticketed.

