'CMA Best of Fest': See the Full List of Performances

CMA Fest was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means the annual televised CMA Fest special will look a little different. Instead of the usual roundup of the four-night festival, this year's broadcast, dubbed CMA Best of Fest, will look back at some of the festival's most memorable performances from years past ranging from last year's show all the way back to 2007.

The special will be hosted by Luke Bryan, who will appear in the broadcast's only new performance, a duet with Darius Rucker. Along with solo performances by stars like Luke Combs, Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw, the special will also feature a number of notable team-ups including Carrie Underwood's 2019 medley with Joan Jett, Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins performing "Hillbilly Bone" in 2010 and Eric Church enlisting rocker Lzzy Hale for "That's Damn Rock & Roll" in 2014. Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett, who have hosted the TV special together for the past several years, will also be featured in their own performances.

The broadcast will also include special appearances by Bobby Bones, Jim Gaffigan, Kirk Herbstreit, Peyton Manning, Lionel Richie, Rob Riggle, Gwen Stefani, Michael Strahan and Rita Wilson. See the full list of performances in alphabetical order below and watch CMA Best of Fest on Thursday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jason Aldean, "She’s Country: (from 2015)

Kelsea Ballerini, "Yeah Boy" (from 2017)

Garth Brooks, medley (from 2017)

Brooks & Dunn and Brothers Osborne, "Hard Workin' Man

(from 2019)

Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina, "What Ifs" (from 2018)

Luke Bryan, "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" (from 2012)

Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker, "Small Town" (NEW)

Kenny Chesney, "Summertime" (from 2009)

Eric Church and Lzzy Hale, "That’s Damn Rock & Roll" (from 2014)

Luke Combs, "When It Rains It Pours" (from 2018)

Dan + Shay, "Tequila" (from 2018)

Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road" (from 2017)

Lady A, "Love Don’t Live Here" (from 2008)

Miranda Lambert, "Kerosene" (from 2007)

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and Keith Urban, "Old Town Road" (from 2019)

Little Big Town, "Pontoon" (from 2012)

Tim McGraw, "Something Like That" (from 2010)

Maren Morris, "Girl" (from 2019)

Brad Paisley, "American Saturday Night" (from 2010)

Rascal Flatts and Little Big Town, medley (from 2011)

Thomas Rhett, "Life Changes" (from 2018)

Darius Rucker, "Wagon Wheel" (from 2014)

Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins, "Hillbilly Bone" (from 2010)

Carrie Underwood, "Last Name" (from 2010)

Carrie Underwood and Joan Jett, medley (from 2019)

Keith Urban, "Wasted Time" (from 2017)

Dwight Yoakam and Dierks Bentley, "Fast as You" (from 2018)

Zac Brown Band, "Chicken Fried" (from 2009)