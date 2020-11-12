'CMA Awards': Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay's Performance Has Fans Applauding the Trio

Justin Bieber made his CMA Awards debut on Wednesday night's event. He performed one of his latest tracks, "10,000 Hours," which is a collaboration between him and country duo Dan + Shay. Of course, following the trio's performance, viewers had plenty of thoughts about Bieber's first appearance on the CMA Awards.

Bieber and Dan + Shay's performance marked the first time that the three performed the song live since it was initially released in October 2019. "10,000 Hours" was nominated for three awards going into the ceremony — Single of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Music Event of the Year. According to the Tennessean, the Music Event of the Year award honors recordings from artists who don't typically work together. The music video for the track featured Bieber, Dan Smyers, and Shay Mooney serenading their wives, Hailey Bieber, Abby Law, and Hannah Billingsley, respectively.

There were many who enjoyed Bieber's performance with Dan + Shay, as the "Beliebers" took to social media in droves in order to discuss the event. Read on to see what all of the CMA Awards viewers are saying about the trio's "10,000 Hours" performance.