'CMA Awards': Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay's Performance Has Fans Applauding the Trio
Justin Bieber made his CMA Awards debut on Wednesday night's event. He performed one of his latest tracks, "10,000 Hours," which is a collaboration between him and country duo Dan + Shay. Of course, following the trio's performance, viewers had plenty of thoughts about Bieber's first appearance on the CMA Awards.
Bieber and Dan + Shay's performance marked the first time that the three performed the song live since it was initially released in October 2019. "10,000 Hours" was nominated for three awards going into the ceremony — Single of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Music Event of the Year. According to the Tennessean, the Music Event of the Year award honors recordings from artists who don't typically work together. The music video for the track featured Bieber, Dan Smyers, and Shay Mooney serenading their wives, Hailey Bieber, Abby Law, and Hannah Billingsley, respectively.
There were many who enjoyed Bieber's performance with Dan + Shay, as the "Beliebers" took to social media in droves in order to discuss the event. Read on to see what all of the CMA Awards viewers are saying about the trio's "10,000 Hours" performance.
I don’t care what anyone says, Justin Bieber has an amazing voice and he sounds so good on 10,000 Hours. Argue with the wall. #CMAawards— Abby | I Stand With Melissa (@flashlover2ajt) November 12, 2020
This fan was stoked to see Bieber on the CMA Awards stage with Dan + Shay. In fact, they wrote that they don't care what any haters have to say about it because they loved it.
I'm crying.. my favorite people. 💜 @DanAndShay @justinbieber #CMAawards https://t.co/lJb1KASrpd— Jamie (@JamieDidlake) November 12, 2020
It was an awesome moment for many fans to see Bieber onstage with the country duo. After all, this was the trio's first live performance of "10,000 Hours," which was released over a year ago.
THE POWER OF ONE PERFORMANCE YUP YUP @justinbieber @DanAndShay u guys fucking killed that!!!#CMAs #CMAawards https://t.co/KGwRCmIQYb— hannah⁷ ᴮᴱ 💜 (@purposejimin) November 12, 2020
Clearly, Bieber's fans flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on the singer's flawless performance with Dan + Shay. As this fan noted, the trio "killed that!!!"
We need another 10,000 hours because the #CMAawards is so great tonight! Wow I can’t stop thinking about @DanAndShay and @justinbieber’s performance tonight! 😃— Barry Chou (@BarryChou_) November 12, 2020
Some fans were so blown away by the performance that they're calling for "10,000 Hours" to be added to the CMA Awards so that they can listen to all of the talented singers. Surely there are many Bieber fans who would agree with that sentiment.
VOCALS!! JUSTIN BIEBER IS BACK. #CMAawards— ؘsᴛʜᴇғᴀɴʏ | sdv aos poucos (@drewstin69) November 12, 2020
One fan wrote that Bieber was back in full force with this "10,000 Hours" performance. They even highlighted just how amazing his vocals are.
Can @justinbieber & @DanAndShay just make a whole album together? Seriously. 1 song together is not enough. That harmonizing is insane @CountryMusic #CMAs #CMAawards— Lyndsey Elliott (@LynzElliott0813) November 12, 2020
The trio's CMA Awards performance gave one fan a new idea for the three men. One individual on Twitter wrote that Bieber and Dan + Shay need to do a full album together, as one song simply isn't enough.
@DanAndShay & @justinbieber did a helluva job on “10,000 Hours” #CMAawards Great Performance— Tyler Wharton (@TylerWharton_10) November 12, 2020
Bieber and Dan + Shay's performance earned a great deal of praise from viewers and Beliebers alike. As this fan aptly put it, they did a "helluva job."