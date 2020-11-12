'CMA Awards': Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay's Performance Has Fans Applauding the Trio

By Stephanie Downs

Justin Bieber made his CMA Awards debut on Wednesday night's event. He performed one of his latest tracks, "10,000 Hours," which is a collaboration between him and country duo Dan + Shay. Of course, following the trio's performance, viewers had plenty of thoughts about Bieber's first appearance on the CMA Awards.

Bieber and Dan + Shay's performance marked the first time that the three performed the song live since it was initially released in October 2019. "10,000 Hours" was nominated for three awards going into the ceremony — Single of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Music Event of the Year. According to the Tennessean, the Music Event of the Year award honors recordings from artists who don't typically work together. The music video for the track featured Bieber, Dan Smyers, and Shay Mooney serenading their wives, Hailey Bieber, Abby Law, and Hannah Billingsley, respectively.

There were many who enjoyed Bieber's performance with Dan + Shay, as the "Beliebers" took to social media in droves in order to discuss the event. Read on to see what all of the CMA Awards viewers are saying about the trio's "10,000 Hours" performance.

Loved It

This fan was stoked to see Bieber on the CMA Awards stage with Dan + Shay. In fact, they wrote that they don't care what any haters have to say about it because they loved it. 

Crying

It was an awesome moment for many fans to see Bieber onstage with the country duo. After all, this was the trio's first live performance of "10,000 Hours," which was released over a year ago. 

Powerful

Clearly, Bieber's fans flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on the singer's flawless performance with Dan + Shay. As this fan noted, the trio "killed that!!!"

More Bieber

Some fans were so blown away by the performance that they're calling for "10,000 Hours" to be added to the CMA Awards so that they can listen to all of the talented singers. Surely there are many Bieber fans who would agree with that sentiment. 

Those Vocals Though

One fan wrote that Bieber was back in full force with this "10,000 Hours" performance. They even highlighted just how amazing his vocals are. 

Wanting More

The trio's CMA Awards performance gave one fan a new idea for the three men. One individual on Twitter wrote that Bieber and Dan + Shay need to do a full album together, as one song simply isn't enough. 

Amazing Job

Bieber and Dan + Shay's performance earned a great deal of praise from viewers and Beliebers alike. As this fan aptly put it, they did a "helluva job."

