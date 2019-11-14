CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood’s Fit Legs Are Making Viewers Jealous

Carrie Underwood’s sultry performance at the 2019 CMA Awards left fans talking, mostly about how much they want her legs. The country music superstar was busy during country music’s biggest night, acting as host and also performing her song “Drinking Alone.” Throughout the night many of the singer’s fans and viewers took to social media to compliment her fitness, taking special attention to her legs.

"I would do just about anything for @carrieunderwood legs" one fan commented during the performance.

“carrie underwood and her legs get me every time man,” another user wrote.

@carrieunderwood‘s legs are making me regret shoveling all of these snacks in my mouth. #CMAawards — Jess Rose 🎙 (@MissRadioJess) November 14, 2019

Underwood caused an uproar in the award show’s red carpet with a stunning sheer gold dress with a long light blue tail. The country star posed with her husband Mike Fisher, along with her co-hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

Underwood previously opened up about the show’s spotlight on female country performers during the star-studded event.

“When we started talking about the CMAs this year, thinking about what theme we might have … I definitely was kind of pushing for a tribute to females in country music,” she said ahead of the show.

“I feel like right now, this year in country music, a lot of us have decided to put our money where our mouth is, so to speak,” Underwood continued. “I feel like we’ve been talking about needing more of a presence of women in country music.”

“I’m not the only female headlining tour with all-female acts,” she added. “I feel like we all decided, ‘Well, we just gonna have to do it ourselves!”

The singer’s hosting duties and performance had social media talking all night.

During her appearance on Good Morning America on Friday, the “Cry Pretty” singer discussed how excited she was to share the stage with her co-hosts. “For me personally being in a room with Dolly and Reba, those are two women who taught me how to do what I do. You know, looking forward, I want girls watching this at home, seeing us on stage and getting inspired, thinking ‘I could do that too’ and ‘I want to be a part of that,’ Come on, Come on!”