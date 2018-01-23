Chris Young Wants to Be ‘Genuine’ On His Losing Sleep World Tour

Chris Young is only a few shows into his 2018 Losing Sleep World Tour, and already he can’t believe how much fun he is having. After performing yet another sold-out show over the weekend, this time in Grand Rapids, Mich., the singer-songwriter shared his euphoria on social media.

“I’m still freaking out over tonight’s show!” he wrote. “Thank you so much!”

Young previously headlined his own successful I’m Comin’ Over World Tour, before taking an opening slot on Jason Aldean’s They Don’t Know Tour. Through it all, the 32-year-old has tried to remain authentic and real for his fans.

“I think it’s important for anyone who wants to be an artist to be genuine,” Young told Rare Country. “Especially these days, you need to really show people who you are and, once that clicks and they know a lot about you, and about what you want to say and who you want to be as an artist, you overlap that with stories. And all of a sudden, there is a real relationship that forms. And in the span of a live show, it’s just taken to a whole new level.”

Young, who is joined by Kane Brown and LANCO on his tour, says his fans really deserve the credit for all of his success.

“I can make all the music that I want, I can have five trucks here with all of [the production and four tour buses filled with people, and I can have Kane Brown and LANCO here [as support acts], and we can rehearse all we want and create the coolest show on the face of the planet earth … that no one will see if all these fans don’t show up each and every night,” Young added. “So to see all these fans showing up is not only exciting, but very humbling to look out and see that many people.”

A list of all of the shows on Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour is available on his website.