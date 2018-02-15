Chris Young Hints at Second Leg of Losing Sleep World Tour

Chris Young is enjoying his run as the headlining act on his own Losing Sleep World Tour. The trek, which includes several arenas and large venues, is already bigger, and better, than he ever dreamed.

“Everything’s been sold out, so that’s as much as you can want,” Young tells Billboard. “This has really been building for a long time – I’ve been at this for 12 years and it’s always been marked by growth, but slow, deliberate growth, especially on the ticket side of things. Last year I opened for Jason Aldean and once I was done with that tour, I went into a new record cycle and thought it was the perfect time to try to step out and play bigger venues on my own headlining tour. There’s a lot of pressure on being able to pull that off and step into it, and, so far, it’s all I could ever have hope for.”

The “Hangin’ On” singer reveals that his Losing Sleep Tour might extend into a second leg, thanks to the overwhelming response of his fans.

“We’re going to look at the tour and add some more dates,” he adds. “To actually be in the middle of it after all the planning phases and stepping out there on that stage and watching everything come together that we planned from the show to the audience to the entire package has been a constant.”

For Young, the scope of this tour is a sign that all his hard work, ever since his debut album was released in 2006, is finally paying off.

“Being on stage in front of that many people and knowing that your name is on the outside of the building is something that I don’t really know how to describe,” Young says, “other than to say it’s really, really good.”

LANCO and Kane Brown are serving as Young’s opening acts. A list of all of his upcoming shows is available on his website.