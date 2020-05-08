Chris Young Cancels 2020 Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus

Chris Young has joined the growing number of artists who have canceled or postponed tour dates because of the coronavirus, announcing on Thursday that he has canceled a number of dates through August 2020. "As I’ve said before, messages like this suck to type guys," he wrote on Instagram. "Please keep an eye out for an email from your ticketing site for more details or reach out to your point of purchase for any questions. Thank you for understanding."

An accompanying graphic listed the dates affected and read, "With the public’s safety as my first priority, I have cancelled the following shows." The shows mentioned include two dates in May in Detroit and Chicago, four in June in Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle and Phoenix, one in July in Darien Center, New York and one in August in Saratoga Springs, New York. The dates were part of Young's Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020, which was scheduled to begin on May 28 with the Detroit show and run through Sept. 26 in Cincinnati. There are a number of other dates on the trek scheduled for May, June, July and August, so it's unclear whether Young will also cancel those shows.

In March, the "Gettin' You Home" singer delayed the start of his tour and canceled all tour dates through May 10. "Obviously this sucks to type, but just like every single one of my artist friends have said, everyone’s safety is the top priority at this point," he wrote at the time. "I hate cancelling shows but right now I’ve been told that I have to. See you soon though everybody! Stay safe." Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith are scheduled to join Young on the tour.

While at home, Young has kept busy by participating in a number of at-home performances and teasing new music, recently posting a clip of his upcoming collaboration with Kane Brown, "Famous Friends." The duo originally teased the collaboration around one year ago, that Young was overseas while Brown recorded his vocals for the song. "Famous Friends" will reportedly appear on Young's upcoming album which is tentatively scheduled to be released this year. The project is rumored to be called Raised on Country after Young's recent single, which will appear on the album along with "Town Ain't Big Enough" and his current single "Drowning."