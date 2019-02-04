Chris Young Announces Raised on Country Tour

Chris Young is hitting the road! The Tennessee native announces he will embark on his Raised on Country Tour in May, with Chris Janson serving as direct support, with Dylan Scott, LOCASH and Jimmie Allen also serving as his opening acts.

“Last year on the road was incredible and I’m crazy excited to get back out there with new music and the Raised On Country Tour,” Young said in a statement, “and to have Chris Janson, Dylan Scott, Jimmie Allen and Preston and Chris from LOCASH join me on tour.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Young also shared that his Raised on Country Tour will be much different than his previous ones, including his mostly sold-out Losing Sleep World Tour.

“I haven’t done a complete overhaul in two years, and this is a complete overhaul,” Young told the Tennessean. “We started working in September of last year on all the staging and all the production elements. We went from the ground up and revamped everything. It’s a completely new tour.”

“It’s going to be massive,” Young continued. “It’s not a rehash of anything anyone has seen before.”

The tour name comes from Young’s current single, which he co-wrote with frequent collaborators Corey Crowder and Cary Barlowe.

“It’s one of those songs I thought was really special,” Young boasted. “It’s a country anthem that’s very much representative of who I am and what I grew up listening to. It’s a tip of the hat to people that influenced me and a statement on me and my music and where I plan on taking it.”

See a complete list of dates below. Tickets will be available beginning on Feb. 15.More information can be found on his website.

Chris Young, Raised on Country Tour 2019 Dates:

May 16 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^^

May 17 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

May 18 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

May 24 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

May 25 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

May 26 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

June 13 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ^

June 14 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center ^

June 15 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre ^

June 21 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^

June 22 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion ^

July 11 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +

July 13 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center +

July 18 — Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove #

July 19 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP ~

July 20 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion ~

Aug. 9 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ~

Aug. 9 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

Aug. 10 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater +

Aug. 16 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion +

Aug. 17 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena ++

Aug. 22 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

Aug. 23 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~

Aug. 24 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion ~

Sept. 12 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place +

Sept. 13 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre +

Sept. 14 — West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre +

^^ with special guest Dylan Scott

^ with special guests Chris Janson and Dylan Scott

+ with special guests Chris Janson and LOCASH

++ with special guest LOCASH

# with special guest Chris Janson

~ with special guests Chris Janson and Jimmie Allen

Photo Credit: Getty images/CBS Photo Archive