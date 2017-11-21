Chris Stapleton, James Taylor, Vince Gill to Join The Eagles on 2018 Tour

The Eagles have officially announced a set of North American tour dates for 2018, and the iconic group is bringing along some huge names, including Chris Stapleton, Jimmy Buffett & His Coral Reefer Band and James Taylor & His All-Star Band.

The group announced the first leg of the stadium tour on Tuesday on its website, with Stapleton set to open for the group during their Texas show, while Buffet will open four shows and Taylor will open two. All other dates will be referred to as an “Evening with the Eagles.”

The Eagles’ lineup will consist of members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, as well as country star Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, son of late Eagles member Glenn Frey. The group debuted the lineup this year, playing a select number of shows.

“In my mind, I always thought I’d have made a good Eagle. But in a million years, I never would have seen this coming. It’s pretty surreal,” Gill told the Los Angeles Times in May of joining the group. “I turned 60 recently, and to get to be a part of this amazing legacy of songs, that’s the greatest part of all this for me.”

Tickets for a majority of the dates go on sale Dec. 2nd at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster, with tickets for Arlington, Texas, Denver and Washington D.C. going on sale Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

2018 Tour Dates

March 14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 14 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett)

April 21 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett)

May 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 23 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (with Chris Stapleton)

June 28 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field (with Jimmy Buffett)

June 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field (with Jimmy Buffett)

July 15 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

July 20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 26 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park (with James Taylor)

July 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (with James Taylor)

