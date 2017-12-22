Chris Stapleton Was the Most Played Artist of Any Genre on Jukeboxes This Year

Chris Stapleton has earned the honor of being the most played artist of any genre on jukeboxes in 2017, according to TouchTunes jukeboxes’ year-end charts.

Rolling Stone shares that the charts measure plays tallied by digital jukeboxes in 65,000 bars and restaurants in the U.S. Users were clearly country fans as well, as the genre accounted for more than half of the most-played artists and songs on digital jukeboxes this year.

In addition to the top artist spot, Stapleton was also responsible for the top song played in 2017 with “Tennessee Whiskey,” from his album Traveller. That song was Number One spot for over 80 weeks, which is longer than any song in TouchTunes history, according to a press release.

In addition, John Pardi earned the title of the year’s top-played newcomer.

Stapleton has had a huge year in 2017, winning two CMA Awards, Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for From a Room: Volume 1, and releasing that album’s acclaimed follow-up, From a Room: Volume 2. He’s also been on the road on an arena tour and is expecting twins with wife Morgane. He’s also received three Grammy nominations for 2018.

“I used to use the word surreal, but that doesn’t even really scratch the surface of how it actually feels,” Stapleton told the Tennessean of his success. “It’s like if you won the lottery but also discovered unicorns. It just feels magic.”

TouchTunes’ top ten artists of the year are as follows:

1. Chris Stapleton

2. AC/DC

3. Eric Church

4. Lynyrd Skynyrd

5. Bruno Mars

6. The Rolling Stones

7. Luke Bryan

8. Eagles

9. Johnny Cash

10. George Strait

See the rest of the top ten songs below.

1. Chris Stapleton, “Tennessee Whiskey”

2. Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

3. Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”

4. Jon Pardi, “Dirt On My Boots”

5. Steve Earle, “Copperhead Road”

6. Garth Brooks, “Friends In Low Places”

7. Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

8. Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

9. Queen, “Fat Bottomed Girls”

10. Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

