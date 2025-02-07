Chris Stapleton Makes Huge Donation to L.A. Wildfire Relief

Chris Stapleton is helping out in a major way. The singer and his wife Morgane donated $1 million toward the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles relief through their foundation, Outlaw State of Kind, which was announced on Instagram and Stapleton’s website. The donation will go to various charities American Red Cross, Direct Relief: California Fire Relief, GoFundMe Wildfire Relief Fund 2025, Project Hope and Save The Children: Children’s Emergency Fund. “Outlaw State of Kind has donated $1 million to support national and local organizations providing wildfire relief in Los Angeles. Join us in supporting however you can,” the post reads. The couple’s donation will contribute to charities focused on the arts, food and animal welfare.

The donations will also help the California Community Foundation: Wildfire Recovery Fund, California Fire Foundation: California Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund, Center for Disaster Philanthropy: California Wildfires Recovery Fund, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation: LAFD Wildfire Emergency Fund, Mutual Aid LA Network, Pasadena Community Foundation: Eaton Fire Relief and Recovery Fund and Ventura County Community Foundation: Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two largest fires – the Palisades and Eaton Fires — have destroyed 6,837 and 9,418 respectively. The Palisades Fire has burned 23,448 acres of land and is currently 96% contained, per Cal Fire. The Eaton Fire has burned 14,021 acres since it started on the same date and is currently 99% contained. It’s the most devastating fire in LA history. The fires first broke out on Jan. 7.

Stapleton and his wife have been married since. 2007. She is a fellow singer and songwriter. Together, they have five children and live in Nashville.

Stapleton has earned various awards for his works. Some of his awards include country music awards and Grammy awards. He was named the ACM’s Artist-Songwriter of the Decade in 2019.