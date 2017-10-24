Chris Stapleton Details His Second Album of 2017

Two years after Chris Stapleton‘s solo career gained steam with his critically acclaimed album Traveler, he is getting ready to release a third studio album, From A Room: Volume 2.

Stapleton delivered the news to fans on October 13th during the first of two sold-out shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the stage that CMT says “cemented his status as one of music’s greatest talents to emerge from the current decade.” The companion album, From A Room: Volume 1, was released earlier this year and debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The album has been nominated for Album of the Year at the 51st Annual CMA Awards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Alan Jackson’s New Track Is All About ‘Being Older and Wiser’

Recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, which the upcoming album takes its name from, the album, produced by Dave Cobb, will feature Stapleton on vocals, Cobb on acoustic guitar, Morgane Stapleton on harmony vocals, J.T. Cure on bass, and Derek Mixon on drums. The track list will include nine songs, including versions of Kevin Welch’s “Millionaire” and Homer Banks and Lester Snell’s “Friendship.” The full track list can be viewed below:

From A Room: Volume 2 Track List:

“Millionaire” (Kevin Welch) “Hard Livin’” (Chris Stapleton, Kendell Marvel) “Scarecrow In The Garden” (Chris Stapleton, Brice Long, Matt Fleener) “Nobody’s Lonely Tonight” (Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson) “Tryin’ To Untangle My Mind” (Chris Stapleton, Jaron Boyer, Kendell Marvel) “A Simple Song” (Chris Stapleton, Darrell Hayes) “Midnight Train To Memphis” (Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson) “Drunkard’s Prayer” (Chris Stapleton, Jameson Clark) “Friendship” (Homer Banks, Lester Snell)

Chris Stapleton is currently wrapping-up his All-American Road Show tour, with upcoming dates in Baton Rouge, Columbus, and ending on November 18th in Omaha, Nebraska. From a Room: Volume 2 will be released on December 1st.