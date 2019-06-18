Chris Lane and ‘The Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell Announce Engagement

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell from The Bachelor are engaged! Lane popped the question on Sunday, June 16.

“I knew she wouldn’t want some elaborate crazy proposal,” Lane told PEOPLE. “So, I decided to keep it pretty casual. I asked her parents for different places in Portland I could potentially take her to, but after a lot of thought I decided doing it at the family cookout would be the most laid-back setting and that she’d appreciate the simplicity of me proposing to her in her parents’ backyard.”

The singer got down on one knee at her family’s Oregon home, during a Father’s Day cookout.

“I was initially worried that doing it on Father’s Day might not be the best move, but her dad, Dave, said that it could only add to his Father’s Day and that’s when I decided Sunday, June 16 was the day,” Lane revealed. “Shout out to Lauren’s parents, Dave and Kris, for having the yard in tip-top shape!”

Although Bushnell, thankfully, said yes, not everything went according to plan.

“As I was about to propose… I stepped in fresh dog poop with my bare feet,” Lane revealed. “Not at all how I planned it out in my head!”

Lane proposed by singing a song he wrote for his future bride, “Big Plans,” using the line “Right now we’re back in her hometown / and I’m down on one knee,” as a literal translation.

“Even though I felt pretty confident I was going to get the ‘yes,’ I’ve never been that nervous,” admitted Lane. “When I got to the third verse of the song and knew it was time, I pretty much blacked out. The next thing I knew, she said ‘yes’ and the nerves just lifted! It’s an explosion of excitement, pure joy, and love.”

Bushnell knew long before Lane proposed that he was the one for her.

“Chris is the most thoughtful person,” Bushnell boasted. “He clearly put so much time and thought into not only the song, but also making sure everyone I love most was surrounding us in that moment. Holding each other, hearing the song for the first time and then seeing him get down on one knee is a moment I’ll never forget.

“Watching the video back was almost just as emotional as the proposal itself — I still get teary-eyed even thinking about it,” she continued. “Seeing all of those memories in one place and then reliving the best day of my life is pretty special!”

Lane previously admitted to PopCulture.com that he knew his relationship with Bushnell was one that would stand the test of time.

“I feel like, for the first time, I found the person that I’m supposed to be with and that I’m assuming I’m, at this point, that I’m gonna spend the rest of my life with,” Lane told PopCulture.com. “I’m so happy. I’m the happiest I’ve even been in my life.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer