Chris Janson’s New Year’s Resolutions Are Always About His Family, Not His Career

Chris Janson has released two albums, Buy Me a Boat and Everybody, has already had four hit singles, including his No. 1 hits, “Buy Me a Boat” and “Fix a Drink,” and toured with some of the biggest artists in country music, like Sam Hunt and Luke Bryan.But for Janson, his New Year’s resolution has nothing to do with his career, and everything to do with his life off the road.

“Honestly, it’s pretty much the same as it always is,” Janson tells PopCulture.com of his goals for next year. “Number one because I feel confident I can fulfill it, and number two, it would be my greatest hope and achievement, to be the greatest husband I can be, and the greatest dad I can be, and that we are financially sound for my family, and everybody’s healthy. That’s pretty much all I ever care about.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Janson, who is the parent to two children and two step-children (or “bonus” children as he calls them), from his wife’s first marriage, spends as much time with his kids as possible, letting them determine how much that is.

“They tour a lot with us,” Janson says. “But they have their own lives, even the youngest one, and we just kind of let them be who they want to be. I’m a very traditionalist, conservative-type parent, but I’m also a very liberal arts type parent, and I let my kids be who they want to be, do what they want to do. As long as people respect and love them as I do, then I’m cool with it.”

No word yet which of his children will hit the road with him next year, when he joins Lauren Alaina in serving as the opening act on Cole Swindell’s Reason to Drink Tour.

“It’s going to be good, and I anticipate, one of the best tours of the year,” says Janson. “I truly do. Our music flows together nicely. There’s a nice flow between Cole and I, and it’s a lot of the same kind of crowd. That’s a plus, and there’ll be a lot of country boys, a lot of country girls out there, and we’re going to have a good time with it.”

A list of all of Janson’s upcoming shows, including his shows with Swindell, is available on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/thechrisjanson