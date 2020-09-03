Charlie Daniels Jr. to Continue Father's Legacy With Charlie Daniels Brand

✖

Charlie Daniels Jr., son of the late Charlie Daniels, has announced his plans to continue his father's legacy with the Charlie Daniels Brand, Inc., which will be the new iteration of Daniels' longtime company CDB, Inc. The new venture will focus on product branding and licensing, various Charlie Daniels legacy projects and official CDB merchandise, and its first major licensing venture will be announced in the coming days.

"My mom and I were devastated over the passing of my father," Daniels Jr. said in a statement, referencing himself and Daniels' wife, Hazel. "As the dust settles, we want to keep his legacy alive and extend it for future generations. So, we have established a new company to do just that. We’re excited for what the future holds." Daniels Jr. shared that he plans to keep "some of the original management staff in place and will continue to search for opportunities to operate together again as a full team." He concluded, "We will always be a family. Dad left a beautiful flame behind him, and to honor his legacy, we want it to shine brightly for many years to come."

"I was blessed to have been a small part of an incredible journey that lasted almost 50 years," added Daniels' longtime manager David Corlew. "I'm glad to see that Hazel and Charlie Jr. are committed to extending the legacy of my friend, patriot and gifted artist, Charlie Daniels." Daniels Jr. will lead Charlie Daniels Brand, Inc. as company president. Additionally, he will retain his duties as president of CDB Music, LLC.

Daniels Jr. previously opened up about how he hopes to keep his dad's legacy alive in a post on Daniels' website, where he shared that his father's team still has "anniversaries, birthdays, new merchandise and music to offer" and that Volunteer Jam will "likely morph into a tribute show." "So, this isn’t the end, it’s just a new direction for everyone, but dad’s music will survive long after his passing," he wrote. "We will keep his legacy alive, and do our best to extend it and keep it going for future generations of fans."

Daniels died in July at age 83 from a hemorrhagic stroke. The country music icon was known for a number of hits and was a member of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame in 2002, the Grand Ole Opry in 2008, the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016. Next year, the musician will be honored with The 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels, which will be held on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.