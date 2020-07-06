Scotty McCreery Pays Heartfelt Tribute to 'Fellow North Carolinian' Charlie Daniels

:heavy_multiplication_x:

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery has paid a heartfelt tribute to his "fellow North Carolinian" Charlie Daniels, following the country music legend's death. In a post on Twitter, McCreery shared a photo of the two of them together form the time when Daniel's presented McCreery "NC's Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award."

McCreery went on to express his gratitude that Daniels shared his "talent and...kindness" with the world. Notably, Daniels was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, and McCreery is from Garner, North Carolina. Daniels' passing was shared in a press release on his website, with his representatives stating, "Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels has passed. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member died this morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83." The statement also explained that "funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days."

Rest In Peace Charlie Daniels, my fellow North Carolinian. I was honored to receive NC's Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award from you backstage at the Opry in 2017. Thank you for your sharing your talent and your kindness with all of us. pic.twitter.com/FImllzA9NY — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) July 6, 2020

In addition to McCreery, many other country music musicians have been taking to social media to memorialize Daniels, as well. "Heartbroken from the news of my friend [Charlie Daniels] passing this morning," wrote Tracy Lawrence. "Heaven's gate opened wide as that golden fiddle was laid in his hands. So much respect for Charlie. The musician, the songwriter but mostly, the man. You will be missed. God bless your life & legacy."

"Last year about this time I had the honor of opening up for [Charlie Daniels] in Cape Cod," Morgan Myles shared. "Him and his band were just so incredibly talented. I think it’s safe to say we lost the best fiddler ever known to date. Rest In Peace Charlie." Wade Bowen added, "[Charlie Daniels] played

[the Bowen Musicfest] years ago and my exact words to him were, 'Mr. Daniels you are the nicest artist we’ve ever had!' We had a good long visit & it could not have been a better experience or a better show. He was fantastic on every level. I will never forget that."

Finally, Billy Ray Cyrus took to Twitter to honor Daniels by sharing a photo og the two of them. In the post he wrote, "This [Legend Charlie Daniels] was at the core of my roots & influences in music. We recorded 'Just As I Am' together for his Grammy winnin Gospel Album. 'Oh lamb of God I come...I come' sings the hymn. An honor to call him my friend. Fiddle’s gonna be roarin in heaven tonight #RIP."