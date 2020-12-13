Charley Pride Dead: See Country Music Legend's Final Video to Fans

✖

Country Music legend Charley Pride posted a video for fans on Facebook just days before he passed away this week. Pride died of complications with COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a report by The Associated Press. On Tuesday, Dec. 8, he shared a video for fans on social media, speaking into the camera about his music one last time.

Pride's last video is just 29 seconds like, and it features him talking about changes to his website and his online store. He referenced the coronavirus pandemic and wished his fans well, but did not hint that he was feeling sick himself. He said: "Charley Pride here. Hope you’re doing okay during this crazy time. I want to let you know that we just launched a new website and changed up the online store."

Pride said that he had been busily signing much of the material that would soon before sale, adding: "These are the original albums from RCA and also 16 Avenue Records. Hope you enjoy the new site and get to learn a little bit more about what we're doing."

Fans left comments mourning Pride under the video, and remarking on how healthy he looked. Some were saddened by the sight of Pride working so diligently so soon before his death, speculating that he may have been excited about his new-found notoriety after his honors at the 2020 CMA Awards last month.

Pride received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at from the Country Music Association on Nov. 12 — exactly one month before his death was reported. The event was altered to abide by coronavirus safety precautions, but many fans were still fearful that Pride may have gotten sick at the event. He performed his song "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" with Jimmie Allen at the show.

"Charley Pride is the epitome of a trailblazer. Few other artists have grown country music's rich heritage and led to the advancement of country music around the world like Charley," said CMA CEO Sarah Trahern at the time. "His distinctive voice has created a timeless legacy that continues to echo through the country community today. We could not be more excited to honor Charley with one of CMA's highest accolades."

"So so sorry to hear of the passing of Charley. I am devastated beyond. The [best] showman and country singer ever. RIP Charley," one fan commented on Facebook. Another added: "I just read you died from Covid today? I'm stunned and shocked... you appear to be well in this video... WHAT?"

Pride was planning some concerts before his passing as well — his website has tour dates scheduled in 2021 throughout January, February and March. It is not clear what will become of those shows now that Pride has passed away.