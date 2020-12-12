Charley Pride: Country World Shocked by Legend's Death
The country music world is in mourning Saturday following the death of Charley Pride, the genre's first Black superstar who was known for a rich baritone singing voice. Pride died Saturday in Dallas from complications of the coronavirus at age 86. His death comes almost a month to the day after he was honored at the Country Music Association Awards, where he received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award and performed his signature song "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" with Jimmie Allen.
Pride was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000, and he recorded dozens of hit singles during a six-decade career. Some of his biggest hits include "All I Have to Offer You (Is Me)," "(I'm So Afraid of Losing You Again," "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone," "I Can't Believe That You've Stopped Loving Me," "I'm Just Me" and "Honky Tonk Blues." He recorded an astonishing 52 Top 10 country hits between 1967 and 1987. Pride also played baseball in the Negro Leagues during the 1950s and briefly served in the Army.
Although Pride was the second Black Grand Ole Opry member following DeFord Bailey, he was a major influence on other Black country artists. "If there was no Charley Pride, there wouldn’t be Darius (Rucker), me, Kane (Brown), Mickey (Guyton), Cowboy Troy and any other Black country artist that’s on their way right now," Allen said recently, notes the Associated Press. Allen joined Pride and Rucker, the third Black member of the Grand Ole Opry, for the 2020 single "Why Things Happen." Scroll on for a look at how other members of the country music world remembered Pride.
Travis Tritt
I’m so sad to learn that Charley Pride has passed away at the age of 86. Charley opened doors for so many artists and I was proud to record with him and to know him as my friend. He will be sorely missed, but his music will live on forever. Deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/rgXppJW2pN— Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) December 12, 2020
Reba McEntire
Charley Pride will always be a legend in Country music. He will truly be missed but will always be remembered for his great music, wonderful personality and his big heart. My thoughts are with his wife Rozene and their family. RIP, Charley. pic.twitter.com/2IYFfx4kLo— Reba (@reba) December 12, 2020
Dolly Parton
Rest In Peace. My love and thoughts go out to his family and all of his fans. - Dolly (2/2)— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 12, 2020
Storme Warren
Saddened to hear about the passing of @countrymusichof member and pioneer Charley Pride. I traveled with him from Branson to the White House with a few cruises in between. My heart breaks for his wonderful wife Rozene and the their entire family. What a trail he blazed. 🙏— storme warren (@stormewarren) December 12, 2020
Bobby Bones
Dang. One of the great honors Ive had in nashville was being asked to speak about Mr Pride on his PBS documentary. I’d implore you guys to just see how great he was ... at many things . . Music, sports, business. And the many challenges he overcame to be elite. RIP Charley Pride https://t.co/HW9AYrM2c5— Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) December 12, 2020
Flatland Cavalry
Kiss an angel good morning & love her like the devil when you get back home... RIP to the legend Charley Pride.— Flatland Cavalry (@FlatlandCavalry) December 12, 2020
Chavel Shepherd
Heartbroken to hear about Charley Pride. We just watched you on the CMA Awards. You have touched so many lives, and your music will continue to do just that. #CharleyPride pic.twitter.com/8zkUPcv5j3— Chevel Shepherd (@officialchevel) December 12, 2020
Jason Aldean
Just learning of the passing of another one of our legends in Country Music. I can’t imagine what this man went through as a Black Country Music artist trying to break into this business, but what a career he had. RIP Mr. Charley Pride. pic.twitter.com/noOQJzgaMm— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) December 12, 2020