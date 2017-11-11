Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley Shares ‘Full Circle’ Throwback

Charles Kelley has achieved incredible success since his band Lady Antebellum broke onto the scene almost a decade ago, but it’s one moment for the 36-year-old that brought him full circle to his success.

The opening number of the CMA Awards on Wednesday night was a star-studded affair with Eric Church performing a solo rendition of “Amazing Grace” before giving way to Darius Rucker and Keith Urban, who kicked off the Hootie and the Blowfish hit “Hold My Hand.”

The group was soon joined by Lady Antebellum, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire and more, with each star involved clearly honored to take the stage.

Lady Antebellum’s Kelley was one of those stars and on Thursday, he took to Instagram to let followers in on just how much that CMA performance meant to him.

Kelley shared a video that began with a throwback of himself singing “Hold My Hand” in grainy, old-school footage before cutting to Wednesday’s CMA performance.

“I grew up idolizing [Darius Rucker] and his voice,” Kelley captioned the clip. “Last night I got to share the [CMA Awards stage with him [and so many other amazing artists. And I get to call him one of my best friends. Great end to the year for me. And on another note look at those mic stand moves I had at age 14!!!! tastymoves.”

His followers were clearly fans of the moment, which one commenter referred to as “everything.”

“Talk about full circle,” another person wrote, while a third added, “This is absolutely priceless!!”

Lady Antebellum later shared the post with a note from Kelley that read, “Dreams do come true.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @charleskelley