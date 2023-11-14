Jordan Davis Reveals 'Damn Good Time' Tour 2024 Stop He Has 'Circled' (Exclusive)

Jordan Davis recently revealed the 2024 dates for his Damn Good Time World Tour, and there's at least one special stop that he has "circled." During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Davis revealed that he has a pretty specific reason why he's very much looking forward to his Bend, Oregon concert at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on June 20, 2024.

"Don't tell anybody, even though I'm telling everybody," Davis joked. "That is one that we have circled. I love Bend, Oregon. We just so happen to be coming through Bend during a hot season for fishing, so it's going to be a great time."

Davis then went on to sing the praises of his tour mates, Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke, who are joining him on the road. "Ashley Cooke [is an] amazing entertainer, amazing songwriter," he said, adding, "Me and Mitchell have been talking for probably five-plus years on getting together and touring together. I truly feel like this tour, all of our music really compliments each other, and to me, that usually lines up for a great night of music from start to finish. Amazing humans, amazing artists...If you don't have tickets, get tickets. But, if you do have tickets, I would want to be there for when Ashley hits the stage because it's going to be a special night."

In addition to chatting about his upcoming world tour, Davis also dished on his new charity partnership with Crown Royal, benefiting a group near and dear to his heart: U.S. Veterans. "Crown Royal has been a huge supporter of the military for a long time," he told PopCulture, going on to note that he was thrilled "when they reached out to let me be a part of That Deserves a Crown campaign, the Purple Bag project, honoring Bunker Labs." Davis also showered praise on Bunker Labs CEO Blake Hogan, and shared that he had an incredible experience meeting "four veterans that Bunker Labs has helped."

Notably, during the CMA awards last Wednesday night, Davis presented Hogan with a $50,000 donation on behalf of Crown Royal for his contributions to the Bunker Labs organization. Fans can contribute as well, simply by visiting www.crownroyal.com/cmabunkerlabs and checking out the donation options. Click here to check out all of Davis' upcoming tour dates, including how to snag tickets. Stay locked to PopCulture.com for more great country music news, interviews, and exclusives!