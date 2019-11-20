Cassadee Pope Proudly ‘Poached’ Some Maren Morris Fans After Girl: The World Tour (Exclusive)

When Cassadee Pope joined Maren Morris on Morris’ Girl: The World Tour, she was grateful for the opportunity to perform in front of larger crowds than she could draw on her own, at this stage in her career. Although Morris and Pope are good friends, on and off stage, Pope proudly “poached” some of Morris’ fans, who quickly became fans of Pope’s music as well.

“That tour was so great,” Pope told PopCulture.com. “It was a perfect fit. She and I are very similar in our outlooks and I feel like we are sort of left of center when it comes to being a country artist. But ever since then, I think it’s just been a lot of being on the road. It’s been going out there and promoting the songs and the album.

“I’ve poached a few fans from that artist which is great,” she added. “A lot of Maren updates, like default accounts on Instagram and Twitter with her name in the title are fans of mine now. That’s the whole point. It’s been really great and it’s been cool to have that as a part of my people that I’ve toured with in the past.”

With artists like Morris, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini and more finally finding success at radio, Pope hopes the tide is turning for female artists, even though she admits the industry still has a long way to go.

“I think it’s still a struggle,” The Voice alum acknowledged. “I am noticing it’s actually a struggle for everyone right now at country radio. It’s not just women. It’s been interesting to watch. I think it’s turning. I think that the more we keep our heads down and the more we just do our thing the more people pay attention and I am such an advocate for the other women in my genre. I think they’re so many amazing, talented women that aren’t being played on country radio.

“The great thing with what we do is there are so many other avenues to take as well to take advantage of our fan base and be like, ‘Hey go here, stream it, whatever you wanna do. Just make sure you go here,’ and the numbers speak for themselves,” she continued. “And then it sort of trickles out and radio sometimes pay attention to those things and sometimes they don’t. I don’t know, it’s a gamble, I guess.”

Pope just dropped “I’ve Been Good” from Stages. Download the single on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin