Cassadee Pope Gives Update on ‘Revealing’ Sophomore Album

By the time Cassadee Pope heads out on the CMT Next Women of Country Tour, she will likely have a new album to share with her fans. The Season 3 winner of The Voice is almost finished with her new record, which she promises will be a very intimate look into her personal life.

“It’s almost done. I have no date, yet, but hoping for the beginning of next year,” Pope tells PopCulture.com. “It’s going to be a very big revealing story. The whole record is just telling the things that have happened over the past year and a half, the good, the bad, the ugly. Fans are going to get to know me a lot better.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pope hasn’t been shy about disclosing some of the highs and lows of her professional and personal life, including leaving her record label, Big Machine Records, and dating actor and singer, Sam Palladio. But the 29-year-old insists she is just getting started in being painfully honest.

“I’ve been actually craving that,” explained Pope. “I want to bear it all. I’ve kind of done that with some situations in the past, where I maybe wouldn’t have been able to release certain songs, and there would have been some fear behind releasing them, but I have no fear, this time. I’m just like, people love it? Amazing. They’re going to love the most authentic version of me, and if they don’t like it, then, that’s fine. At least I don’t have any regrets of not doing what I want.”

The 29-year-old is eager to champion her fellow female artists, far beyond the CMT Next Women of Country Tour.

“It’s a camaraderie,” Pope maintained. “We’re all going through a lot of the same stuff, a lot of the same obstacles we’re met with, but something that we all want people to know, is we are not against the men. We love us our guys. We’re buds with all of them too, it’s just to be given the same chances and opportunities is really what we’re aiming for, and we all kind of come together and, hopefully, rally to make that happen.”

Pope will be joined on her CMT Next Women of Country Tour by rising stars Clare Dunn and Hannah Ellis – two women she is proud to support.

“I think that’s what’s gonna be cool about this tour is, the three of us have something different going on,” Pope told PopCulture.com. “I’m not just country, just pop, just rock. I’m all of it. That’s something that people are gonna hear a lot in my new music. I am gonna be playing a lot more new stuff on the tour, so it’ll be a good preview into the record that’s coming, and there’s definitely gonna be some cool covers, and cross genre stuff. So, it’ll be fun.”

Cities and dates for the CMT Next Women of Country Tour have just been announced. Find details here.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring