Cassadee Pope Goes Behind the Scenes at Live in the Vineyard Music Festival

Cassadee Pope was just announced as the headliner of the CMT Next Women of Country Tour. But before she made the big announcement, the 29-year-old headed to the 10th annual Live in the Vineyard event, a festival celebrating music and wine, held in Napa Valley.

“It’s so beautiful,” Pope told PopCulture.com. “I mean, talk about an inspiring environment. It’s absolutely gorgeous and it’s fun. It’s fun to be able to kind of get together with all of these people at country radio that have been such a huge part of my career thus far and be in this awesome setting at the same time.”

Live in the Vineyard celebrates both songs and songwriters – a perfect fit for artists like Pope who enjoy the songwriting process as much as performing.

“It’s so different every song,” Pope said of crafting a tune. “Sometimes I start with an idea in my living room that I bring into a session. I think one of my favorite processes is with my producer Corey Crowder. He usually has a little bit of a track going already. Some guitars, a good drum loop or something and I’ll either bring in a title or a concept and we just start from scratch from there. That’s probably my favorite approach.”

Pope just released her second single, “One More Red Light,” from an upcoming, still-untitled new album, which the alum of The Voice promises will soon be ready.

“It’s almost done. I’m doing the rest of the vocals in a few days actually,” Pope revealed. “We’re looking at the beginning of next year to release it. Some awesome tours, so I’ll be on the road from March until May. There’s a lot of awesome content coming out in the next few months so I’m excited.”

Pope’s participation in the CMT Next Women of Country Tour is her way to celebrate the talents of other female artists, especially Clare Dunn and Hannah Ellis, who will serve as her opening acts.

“I think that’s what’s gonna be cool about this tour is, the three of us have something different going on,” Pope told PopCulture.com. “I’m not just country, just pop, just rock. I’m all of it. That’s something that people are gonna hear a lot in my new music. I am gonna be playing a lot more new stuff on the tour, so it’ll be a good preview into the record that’s coming, and there’s definitely gonna be some cool covers, and cross genre stuff. So, it’ll be fun.”

Other artists who appeared at the recent Live in the Vineyard festival include Jason Mraz, Jewel, LOCASH, Rita Wilson and more.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring