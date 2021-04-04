Carrie Underwood's Easter Sunday Concert: How to Watch 'My Savior: Live From the Ryman'

✖

Carrie Underwood will be holding a virtual concert on Sunday to celebrate the Easter holiday. This event, My Savior: Live From the Ryman, will definitely be one that fans won't want to miss. So, how can you catch the special for yourself?

Underwood's Easter Day concert will stream on her Facebook page on Sunday. The event will start at 12 p.m. ET. and will feature the American Idol winner singing live from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. She's not the only one who will be lending her vocal chops to the virtual concert, as special guests include CeCe Winans, who is the most awarded female gospel singer of all time, and Bear Rinehart, who is the frontman of the group NEEDTOBREATHE, will also be taking to the stage. If you can't catch the event live, you will be able to watch it on Underwood's Facebook page for 48 hours afterward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

This event isn't simply a concert, it's also a fundraiser for a very important cause. All of the donations that are made during the event will benefit Save the Children, an organization that works all over the world to help children grow up safely. The organization particularly helps children access essentials such as food, shelter, and medical care. During the course of the event, Underwood will be singing songs from her recently released My Savior album. According to Rolling Stone, My Savior, which was released on March 26, contains Underwood's renditions of classics such as "Amazing Grace," "Just As I Am," and "Victory in Jesus." My Savior is considered to be akin to a companion album to Underwood's My Gift album. My Gift, which was released in September 2020, was the singer's very first Christmas album.

“This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way,” Underwood said about My Savior. “It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family.”