Carrie Underwood Welcomes New Horse Bojangles to Her Family

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher welcomed a new four-legged member to their family.

The country music superstar took to Instagram to share photos of her family’s new horse, Bojangles. Underwood also revealed that it was a lifelong dream of husband Mike Fisher’s to own a horse, which made the photo all the more special.

“Every cowboy needs a horse…and a hat. I’m still working with him on the Southern accent. Meet Bojangles…newest addition to the Fisher family!” Underwood wrote in a photo gallery introducing the gorgeous horse.

In the first image, Fisher has his back to the camera as he spends some bonding time with Bojangles. The second image, presumably taking by Carrie from a distance, shows Mike continuing to admire the horse from afar.

The third photo features the former Nashville Predators player showing off his cowboy hat and keeping his eyes hidden from the camera.

Fisher also took to Instagram shortly after his talented wife to share the happy news with his social media followers.

“Ever since I was a kid I’ve always wanted horses. Today I got my first! Bojangles is finally home! He’ll have a dancing partner in a couple days,” he said, possibly teasing another horse could be on the way soon.

Fans of the couple took to the comments section to compliment them on the new member of the family.

“So happy you could make your childhood dream come true. He’s a beauty. Enjoy!!!” One user wrote on Fisher’s Instagram.

“The horse is beautiful and the cowboy so handsome,” a second user commented.

“Congrats Carrie and Mike on your beautiful new horse! Can’t wait to see more photos of your family. Thanks for sharing these snippets of your family life with us,” another one wrote.

The new horse joins Underwood, Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah and newborn Jacob Bryan. The family also welcomed an adorable puppy, Zero, a few days before the birth of baby No. 2.

Underwood has been keeping fans up to date on adapting to having two kids since Jacob’s birth, she recently wrote about “bouncing back” at the gym after giving birth.

“As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me. It was a perfect home for Jacob,” she wrote. “And even now it belongs to him every time he drinks his milk. As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t.”

“I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal,” Underwood added. “I’m going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I’m always working towards my goals, one day I’ll reach them. I’m going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!”