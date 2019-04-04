Carrie Underwood and ‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz to Team up for ACM Awards Duet

Carrie Underwood‘s performance at the ACM Awards this Sunday will receive an extra dose of star power, with This Is Us star Chrissy Metz set to join the American Idol winner and other country artists on stage during the annual event.

The Tennessean reports that Metz’s performance is due to her role in the recently released faith-based film Breakthrough, which saw the actress record the song “I’m Standing With You” for the soundtrack. Other artists included on the soundtrack include Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton and more. During the ACMs, Metz will perform the song with Underwood, Alaina, Maddie & Tae and Guyton.

Metz explained that while she’s “always wanted to pursue music,” she never had an outlet or encouragement to do so.

“As an actress, you’re not always taken seriously as a singer,” she said. “You can’t always cross over, whether it’s drama to comedy or an actress to musician. I can’t even believe it’s happening. I really, really can’t. It’s been a gift on top of a gift.”

Breakthrough tells the real-life story of the Smith family after eighth-grade John Smith fell through ice and was submerged for over 15 minutes. He was transported to the hospital where the trauma team was unable to restart his heart, but when his adoptive mother, Joyce Smith, who Metz portrays, began to pray over her son, his heart started beating again.

“It’s one of those bucket list moments you didn’t think would actually happen,” Metz said of her upcoming performance. “Standing on stage with five incredible women who are brilliant vocalists and artists is beyond thrilling.”

Other collaborations during this year’s ACM Awards will include ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree Jason Aldean with Kelly Clarkson, with both singers also slated to perform again during the broadcast — Aldean with Florida Georgia Line, while Clarkson will team with Dan + Shay.

Dierks Bentley will perform with Brandi Carlile, Eric Church will take the stage with Ashley McBryde and Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne also sing together. In addition, Kane Brown will make a cross-genre move when he performs with singer Khalid.

In addition, this year’s ACMs will retain the show’s “ACM Flashbacks” performances, which will feature George Strait teaming with Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs performing with Brooks & Dunn. Lambert, who is the most-awarded artist in ACM Awards history with 32 wins, will also perform a medley of her greatest hits.

The show will be hosted by Reba McEntire and will also see performances from Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, LANCO, Underwood and McEntire.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury