Carrie Underwood Shares Tender Photo of Mike Fisher Playing With Son Isaiah Amid Birthday Celebrations

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher celebrated son Isaiah’s fifth birthday on Friday, and they went all out to create memories to last a lifetime. The couple took their young family to DEFY Nashville, a trampoline park, to mark the big day. Underwood shared photos from the big day on Instagram, including an adorable picture of Fisher playing with Isaiah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 28, 2020 at 7:35pm PST

“Just wanted to thank [Ivey Cake Store] and [DEFY Nashville] for making Isaiah’s birthday celebration extra special!” Underwood wrote on Instagram. “The cake was beyond amazing and all the kiddos left full and tired out! Tonight, when Isaiah was saying his prayers he thanked God for all of his friends and for the wonderful day he had…that made it all worth it!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood included a gallery of photos from their party, starting off with pictures of the intricate Scooby Doo-themed cake Ivey Cake made. Another picture showed Fisher jumping on one of the trampolines, with a laughing Isaiah in his arms. One picture showed Isaiah in a pit with foam squares.

Underwood’s fans loved seeing the latest peek at the “Cry Pretty” singer’s life outside the studio and touring.

“That cake is amazing and looks like both Isaiah and Mike has fun on the trampolines haha hope you did too!” one fan wrote.

“This is the cutest cake ever,” another added.

“Love Isaiah’s cake and so glad he had a great time with his friends on the trampoline,” another chimed in.

While Underwood takes a much-needed break from the road after last year’s successful Cry Pretty Tour 360 and the release of Cry Pretty, the American Idol winner is not completely laying low. Next week, her new book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the fit52 Life will hit bookstores. An accompanying fit52 app will lunch on March 2, the day before the book comes out. Underwood designed the app with her trainer, Evie Overland, and offers workouts and ways for fans to track their own fitness goals.

“I’ve definitely changed my approach to fitness as I’ve gotten older,” Underwood, 36, recently told InStyle. “In my 20s I was all about cardio and anything that made me sweat. Now that I’m [almost] 37 and have two kids, I’m focused on getting the most out of my workout time. I do lower-impact exercises with higher weights, and I try to maximize each and every rep. I like doing leg presses and weighted squats. These days it’s less about the burpees and sprinting around — my knees can’t always handle that.”

Underwood and Fisher, 39, welcomed their second son, Jacob, in January 2019.

Underwood will next be seen at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas in April. She was nominated for Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Photo credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images