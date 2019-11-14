CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood Says Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton Showed Her ‘How It’s Done’ Ahead of Hosting Gig

Thanks to hosts Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, the 2019 CMA Awards is all about girl power. More aptly, the ceremony will be full of appearances from all of country music’s iconic female performers. And no one is more excited about the ceremony than longtime CMA Awards host, Underwood.

In the days leading up to the CMA Awards, the “Before He Cheats” singer has posted numerous messages about the event on Twitter. Most recently, Underwood re-posted a photo from the official CMA Awards Twitter account, in which she posed with her guest co-hosts, McEntire and Parton, and thanked them for all of the guidance they’ve shown her thus far.

“@Reba and @DollyParton, thanks for showing me how it’s done!” Underwood captioned the photo. “I am so honored to share the stage with you!” Icons showing love for their fellow icons? You love to see it.

A day before her McEntire and Parton-centric post, Underwood once again told her fans how thrilled she was to be sharing the CMA stage with women that she looks up to.

“Woke up this morning thinking about our rehearsals yesterday for the @CountryMusic Awards & felt like I was still dreaming,” she wrote. “I get to stand on the same stage as some of my heroes…the women who taught me how to sing. I must be the luckiest girl alive! Can’t wait for Wednesday!”

In the days and weeks leading up to the CMA Awards, Underwood has spoken highly of her guest co-hosts and the fact that she gets to share a stage with them throughout the event. “For me personally being in a room with Dolly and Reba, those are two women who taught me how to do what I do,” Underwood said on Good Morning America on Nov. 8. “You know, looking forward, I want girls watching this at home, seeing us on stage and getting inspired, thinking ‘I could do that too’ and ‘I want to be a part of that,’ Come on, Come on!”

The singer also opened up about how much this ceremony in particular means to her, given the theme.

“I really want to do a good job, I want everything to be smooth, I want the fans to be proud of what we’re all doing,” Underwood told Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon, per ABC 7 News. “This year I feel like I’m a little more invested, it’s a plight that is near and dear to my heart, supporting women in country music, so I really want it to be great.”

Knowing that there are plenty of exciting moments ahead featuring Underwood, McEntire, Parton, and many other legendary country music singers, there’s no doubt that the ceremony will indeed be fantastic.