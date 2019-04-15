Carrie Underwood Calls It ‘Super Crazy’ That Cry Pretty Tour 360 Starts Soon

Carrie Underwood is only a few weeks away from the start of her Cry Pretty Tour 360, and she is eager – and anxious – to hit the road.

“It is super crazy that the Cry Pretty Tour 360 starts May 1st, because it’s right around the corner,” Underwood said. “Rehearsals have been going really great. My band is amazing as always, and I feel like every year and every album, they get better and better, and everybody gets more comfortable with each other and people just have even more fun on stage.

“I feel like fans are really going to be able to feel the love and all the hard work that has gone into this tour,” she continued. “There’s so many people that have thought long and hard about how to make this show better than anything that we’ve ever done before. I think it’ll be easy to sit in the audience and recognize that.”

Underwood will be joined on the road by both Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, making it an all-female lineup that Underwood insists she didn’t pick based on gender.

“First and foremost, they’ve earned it,” Underwood said on the Women Want to Hear Women podcast. “I’m not throwing anybody a bone by taking them out on tour with me. They deserve to be there and they’re gonna put on a great show, and I’m already proud of all that they’ve done. I’m a fan. But it’s good when women support women.”

The Oklahoma native didn’t necessarily choose her opening acts because they were women, but she does think the fact that she is promoting two female acts can only help the ongoing issues women in country music are facing.

“It was mainly about just putting together a great show,” Underwood told PopCulture.com and other media. “And then, it’s an added bonus that they’re all women. But I mean, I definitely feel like we need to lift each other up and support each other. And I believe in these women. And hopefully, they’ll just continue to have more and more doors open for them, because they deserve it.”

Underwood is ready and eager to return to work, but she admits getting back in shape after the birth of her second son, Jacob, has been a challenge.

“I’m going to be honest, ‘bouncing back’ after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately,” Underwood confessed on Instagram. “I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again…for my body to feel the way that I know it can.”

“As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me. It was a perfect home for Jacob,” she continued. “And even now it belongs to him every time he drinks his milk. As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t.”

“I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal,” Underwood concluded. “I’m going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I’m always working towards my goals, one day I’ll reach them. I’m going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!”

Find Cry Pretty Tour 360 dates by visiting Underwood’s website.

Photo Credit: NBCU / YouTube